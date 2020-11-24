Among Us November 23 Update Live, Full Patch Notes Released

✖

The latest update for Among Us has been released by InnerSloth. Fan shouldn't expect to see anything too big, but the changes that have been made should help make for a more enjoyable experience in the game. The most notable change is the removal of all ads from Among Us effective now and extending until sometime in 2021. Those that haven't paid to have ads removed will see them again starting next year, but the developer is making some re-evaluations so players won't have to experience inappropriate ads in the game anymore. Full patch notes from InnerSloth can be found below.

-- Balance changes -- Comms sabotage hides task arrows

Comms red light no longer immediately responds to the correct position -- Bug fixes -- Fixed camera flinging on security cams

Fixed inaccurate admin table on Polus

Fixed Polus panels reachable through walls

Fixed temperature mini-game in Polus for iOS

Fix solo-complete reactor/seismic exploit

Fix align engine exploit and softlock -- What’s coming up? -- Accounts. One of our biggest priorities has been to get our account system nailed down and in line with privacy policies. The first focus for accounts will be to get reporting and moderation integrated ASAP. We want our game and communities to be welcoming, respectful places, so this will be a first step in tackling the toxicity and hacking. Thank you for being excellent to each other in the meantime! If you have any issues, you can send reports to support@innersloth.com. Languages. We’ve been getting the game localized so Among Us can be enjoyed anywhere! Currently, the plan will be to get these languages in: French, Italian, German, Spanish EU and LA, Dutch, Russian, BR and EU Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, Filipino (Bisaya). There will be more to come, but as we said, accounts first! Mobile ads. There have been a lot of issues with inappropriate ads on mobile, so until 2021, they’ll be removed. Enjoy! Think of it as a small thank you for all the support you’ve given us. :) Everyone who paid to remove ads, don't worry. We're gonna re-add them and make sure you get something extra for paying. More than anything, we just want to improve everyone’s experience, and not just ignore your concerns.

InnerSloth has previously discussed the addition of more languages as one of its highest priorities. Given the worldwide popularity of Among Us, it's not too surprising, but it's clearly something that the developer sees as important for the game's future. In addition to the new languages, a new map is coming to the game, and it will be based on the Henry Stickmin series. At this time, the map does not have a release window, however.

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Among Us? What do you think of the game's latest update? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!