Among Us Announces New Map With New Tasks

Among Us developer InnerSloth has announced that a new map will be coming to the game sometime in the near future. At this time, details about the map are fairly slim, but it will be bigger than Solus, and it will have a Henry Stickmin theme. Last but not least, there will be new tasks to complete, and it will be free to all players. Notably, InnerSloth has not revealed an official date for the map, or any of the other planned improvements for the game. According to the developer, it will help them to prioritize what they feel is needed most.

The announcement was made via a blog post on the game's official website. A link to the post can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Hey all, new #AmongUs update 2020.10.22 is out! A small update and a peak into what we're working on, including new map and accounts!!! Many MANY things are happening, thanks for everyone's continued support!! Ok back to work.https://t.co/XXOZzJpbiQ — Innersloth (@InnerslothDevs) November 3, 2020

For those unfamiliar, The Henry Stickmin Collection is a compilation of six games developed by InnerSloth that debuted on Newgrounds. The games were recently given a number of updates, and re-released on Steam. It will definitely be interesting to see how the Henry Stickmin theme is incorporated in Among Us!

InnerSloth had previously been planning to release a sequel to Among Us, but those plans were scrapped, in favor of improving on the current version of the game. As a result, players can expect to see several updates in the near future, including support for colorblind players.

Released in 2018, Among Us did not become a major hit for InnerSloth until earlier this year, when several Twitch streamers began playing the game during the coronavirus pandemic. Among Us has become a major success story as a result, and a recent stream of the game by congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez drew 435,000 viewers. As InnerSloth works to improve the game, it seems the popularity of Among Us could continue to increase!

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

