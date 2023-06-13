Among Us Pusheen Update Live Alongside Patch Notes

A new update is now live in Among Us, bringing the game up to v2023.6.13. The new version is launching alongside a new collaboration with Pusheen. A Pusheen Cosmicube is now available in the game's shop, and will cost 110 Stars. The Cosmicube is only available through September 13th, so those interested in obtaining it will have a few months to do so. Besides the Cosmicube, players can look forward to a handful of fixes and updates. Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:

Patch Notes

Version numbers now appear in the bottom left of the main menu When in local mode the version number is in the bottom right

[ALL MODES] Players who lose network connection will now be sent back to title menu

[iOS] Local lobbies created using iOS 16 can now be seen by other devices iOS and Android can now see local matches hosted by PC

Aromantic and MLM pride flags have their prices fixed to match the other nameplates.

Various cosmetic layering fixes

Various menu fixes

Additionally, June 15th marks the fifth anniversary of Among Us, and InnerSloth is celebrating with some birthday content. All players that login on June 15th will receive a free balloon hat cosmetic. The store has also been updated with some party-themed items, including rave light hats and stunner shades. Last but not least, the game's main menu has been given a new look.

For those unfamiliar with Pusheen, it began as a web comic created by Claire Benton in 2010. Over the last 13 years, Pusheen has exploded in popularity, and has received a plethora of merchandise. Pusheen's popularity online makes it a fairly smart collaboration for Among Us, and it's a safe bet that a lot of players will be interested in grabbing the Cosmicube. The beauty of collaborations like these is that they can also help to introduce players to something they might not have discovered otherwise!

Are you planning to pick up the Pusheen Cosmicube in Among Us? What do you think of this new update? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!