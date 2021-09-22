Among Us Servers Down, Developer Responds

At the moment, servers for Among Us are down, leaving players unable to enjoy the popular multiplayer title. While this is disheartening for fans of the game, Among Us is undergoing a bit of planned maintenance, and developer InnerSloth has given an update on the downtime. Fixes are currently on the way, which should make for a more enjoyable experience once Among Us is back up and running. The game’s official Twitter account handle has also been updated to reflect this, with “fixing servers” added to the game’s handle. In the meantime, InnerSloth is encouraging fans to enjoy the start of the fall season!

“and yes servers are still down sorry! fixes are in the works so hang tight and enjoy the crewmates freaking out about orange leaves,” InnerSloth wrote on Twitter.

That Tweet followed a new piece of art, where the game’s Crewmates could be seen “enjoying” the changing colors of the season. Of course, autumn also means that Halloween is almost here, and official Among Us costumes were revealed earlier this month. The costumes quickly sold out online, but InnerSloth is working to make more available.

Hopefully, fans won’t be waiting much longer for the game’s servers to go back online! Among Us has become a massive success over the last year, developing a large and passionate fanbase. Despite this success, InnerSloth is still a very small developer, and changes in the game take a lot longer than they might for other major online titles. The game’s fans seem pretty understanding about that sort of thing, and most of the replies to the developer’s most recent Tweet have been fairly lighthearted. For now, fans will just have to keep waiting patiently for Among Us to come back online!

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will release on PlayStation and Xbox in the near future. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you bummed about the downtime for Among Us? Do you plan on checking out the changing leaf colors while you wait? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!