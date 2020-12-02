Among Us Fan Creates Stunning 3D Animated Short

When it comes to the community around the popular video game Among Us, it regularly seems like just about anything is possible. Take, for example, the above stunning 3D animated short from 3D Print Guy. The animation is billed as a "hyper-realistic take" on the gaming franchise, and while you can argue about the description, it is certainly something to behold.

Broadly speaking, the whole thing gives off serious Alien or Deep Space vibes. If you are interested in some of the work behind the scenes on the video, 3D Print Guy's official Instagram has some progress shots of textures and the like that are interesting to peruse. And while the 3D models do not yet appear to be available on 3D Print Guy's website, they have historically uploaded those models for free, so it seems fair to assume that the little crew will show up their sooner rather than later.

Among Us itself is currently available on PC, Android, and iOS. If you are somehow not familiar, is a video game for 4 to 10 players where everyone attempts to prepare a spaceship for departure -- but there are impostors in the crew's midst that seek to kill off everyone else. The rest of the group is tasked with preparing the ship/location as well as ejecting the impostors before it's too late. Think Werewolf, if you're familiar, but in digital space with cross-platform support. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Among Us right here.

