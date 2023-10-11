New Among Us Map Gets a Release Date

Last month, InnerSloth pulled back the curtain on a new map for Among Us known as The Fungle. Revealed during a Nintendo Direct, the new map now has a release date, and will be available October 24th. The map will take place on a deserted island covered in mushrooms, where players can expect "all-new tasks, and deadly Impostors." That day will see several other additions, including new cosmetics, a new sabotage, and more. Unfortunately, InnerSloth hasn't offered more details about that content, but fans won't have to wait long to discover it for themselves.

For those that haven't seen it previously, the trailer for The Fungle map can be found below.

Hopefully the new map will prove worth the wait. Among Us has been a huge hit since it released back in 2018, and the game has maintained a passionate following. Since the map was announced, fans have been eager to try it for themselves. The map's debut in last month's Nintendo Direct led to some confusion over whether it would appear on other platforms, but InnerSloth quickly confirmed that it will not be an exclusive. That would have certainly disappointed a lot of people!

New Among Us Freebie

To celebrate the release of the new map, InnerSloth is giving out Among Us stickers inspired by The Fungle. The stickers feature the red Crewmate on top of a giant mushroom, and come in packs of 15 stickers. As of this writing, the free stickers have all been claimed, and it remains to be seen whether they might come back in stock. There is an option that Among Us fans can select to be notified when the stickers become available again, so those that missed out can always try that method. Given the game's popularity, it's not surprising that fans would grab these in droves; it's a neat little freebie, and a nice extra to celebrate the game's new map.

Among Us Platforms

Among Us is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and players on all those platforms will be able to enjoy The Fungle when it drops later this month. While the game can be purchased on any of these platforms, Among Us is also playable through Xbox Game Pass. Not only is the game available through the standard version of Game Pass, it's also one of the 36 games available on the new Game Pass Core tier. Game Pass Core replaced Xbox Live Gold, and is required to play any Xbox games online. Essentially, that means that anyone that pays to play any Xbox game online gets access to Among Us for free! For those that haven't played it yet, it's a great incentive to try the game!

Are you excited for the new Among Us map? Did you ever play the video game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!