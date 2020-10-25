Among Us: Fan-made Trailer Turns the Game Into a Horror Movie

✖

Among Us from developer InnerSloth is basically a horror movie what with several impostors trying to kill crew members as they try to complete various tasks, so it should only be natural that fans have started to picture it as such. There are plenty of variations on this theme out there, but animator Flash in Rahul's take on Among Us as a horror movie is particularly gruesome.

Notably, according to Flash in Rahul, they animated using Adobe Flash and a mouse. Yes, a mouse. The horror trailer for Among Us, which you can check out below, by the animator is especially impressive knowing that. Also, just as a heads up, this particular trailer is fairly gnarly and gory, so if you're at all squeamish, there's no shame in ducking out early. Then again, there are also plenty of straight-up suspenseful shots instead.

While it seems unlikely that the video game will receive a horror movie of its own given the fact that it's essentially a pastiche of a dozen space thrillers, the video game itself continues to be updated. Who knows? Maybe in the future it will introduce its own wild horror scenario that will make for a perfect movie.

Among Us is currently available on PC, Android, and iOS. If you are somehow not familiar, is a video game for 4 to 10 players where everyone attempts to prepare a spaceship for departure -- but there are impostors in the crew's midst that seek to kill off everyone else. The rest of the group is tasked with preparing the ship as well as ejecting the impostors before it's too late. Think Werewolf, if you're familiar, but in digital space with cross-platform support. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Among Us right here.

What do you think of Among Us? Would you be down to see a full-length horror movie in this style?