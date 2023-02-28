New Among Us Update Adds Destiny 2 Collaboration

To celebrate the release of Destiny 2's new Lightfall expansion, Among Us has released a new collaboration with Bungie! Starting today, Among Us players will be able to purchase a Cosmicube from the in-game store that will be available through May 30th. After purchasing the Cosmicube, players will be able to unlock a massive number of items and cosmetics inspired by the Destiny franchise, including the following:

Caiatl's Helm Hat

Calus's Chalice Hat

Eliksni Faceplate Visor

Eris Morn Hat

Eris Morn's Bandage Visor

Eyes of Savathûn Visor

Ghost Pet

Helm of Saint-14 Hat

Hunter Armor Skin

Hunter Hood Hat

Hunter's Pride Nameplate

Lightfall Nameplate

Mara Sov Hat

Osiris's Armor Skin

Osiris's Helm Hat

Pouka Pet

Pyramids Hat

Saint-14's Armor Skin

Savathûn's Crown Hat

Shaxx's Armor Skin

Shaxx's Helmet Hat

Starhorse Hat

Titan Amor Skin

Titan's Helmet Hat

Titan's Pride Nameplate

Warlock Armor Skin

Warlock's Pride Nameplate

Warlocks' Helmet Hat

Worm Pet

Among Us players will have to decide for themselves whether this Cosmicube is worth it, but for fans of both Destiny 2 and Among Us, this seems like a pretty cool collaboration! The great thing about crossovers like this one is that it can help introduce players to games that they might not have otherwise shown any interest in. Of course, Destiny 2 and Among Us are both pretty massive as it is, but this content could convince newcomers to check out either of these games.

Over the last few years, Among Us fans have been treated to a number of similar collaborations, with content based on several other famous games. In fact, last year the game featured content based on another franchise closely associated with Bungie: Halo. Bungie hasn't worked on the Halo franchise in quite some time, but the developer is responsible for its creation. Thanks to Among Us, Bungie fans can see content based on the developer's two biggest creations side-by-side!

Are you excited for this Destiny 2 collaboration in Among Us? Do you plan on snagging this Cosmicube? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!