Among Us Update Finally Adds Friends List and More Features

Among Us got a new update this week that finally added a social feature players have been waiting on for some time: A Friends List. As the name suggests, this new tool will allow players to see all their friends quickly and in one place by sending out and receiving unique friend codes tied to individual players. While that’s the core use of the feature, the same update also came with other functions like the ability to block players, check a list of people you’ve recently played with, and features unrelated to the friends list like the ability to turn off and on the “Screen Shake” option.

Since a friends list is a pretty common feature even if it took awhile to arrive in Among Us, there’s not much to say about it beyond what the patch notes themselves laid out. That said, you can see the patch notes for the new friends list feature below along with additional features added in the same release.

Friends List Features

A unique friend code

Ability to send and receive friend requests (duh)

Invite friends to your own lobby

See who you recently played with

Ability to block players

Ability to show/hide your Friend Code (good for anyone streaming!)

Ability to turn off/on lobby invite notifications (toggle this in the game Settings)

Friends List Notes

No offline/online status for friends yet

You can turn on/off lobby notifications

Child accounts will need additional permissions from their parent/guardian to access their Friend’s List

Non-Friends List Features

Removed the ability to link/unlink existing accounts – this is temporary! We need to fix up the system here since we’ve heard it can be a confusing process, so for now we are turning this feature off until the next update.

Screen Shake option can now be toggled On and Off (PC)

Cosmetics are arranged in a different order

🔪 FRIENDS LIST OUT NOW 🔪



Out now on all platforms, v2022.3.29:

– Send and receive friend requests, lobby invites, more!

– Temporarily removed the ability to link existing accounts

– Collab cosmetics

– Watch out for April Fools Day soon…



🚀 Read: https://t.co/ABSj18gCRF pic.twitter.com/y3cgFku6Cu — Among Us 🚀 (@AmongUsGame) March 31, 2022

Along with this, Among Us developers InnerSloth also gifted players a fully realized version of last year’s April Fools’ Day joke via a new horse-filled game mode. That special mode may be temporary, but the friends list feature added in the same update is here to stay.