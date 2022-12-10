Among Us Update Adds New Hide n Seek Game Mode

Among Us players have a new game mode to try out now thanks to an update that dropped this week and introduced "Hide n Seek," a mode that flips the script on the dynamic between the Crewmates and the Imposters. Through this new mode, Crewmates have to do their best to survive against the Imposters while completing tasks in order to run down the timer before all of the Crewmates are eliminated.

The mode is better showcased in the trailer below that shows off what a typical Hide n Seek game might look like in Among Us. Players may notice that there are a couple of different indicators on-screen depicting different statuses and situations, however. A blog post associated with this mode went into more detail on those.

In Hide n Seek, as opposed to the usual experience where players try to suss out who's the Imposter, Crewmates instead have to be the ones hiding from the Imposter while they still try to complete tasks. A timer ticks away, and if you're alive whenever it reaches its end, you win. Completing tasks makes the timer run down quicker, and if an Imposter gets too close to a Crewmate, they'll have an indicator to tell them as much so that they can find a hiding spot before they're offed.

"Watch your danger meter! If the Impostor is far away, the danger meter will be empty," a preview of this mode explained. "The closer an Impostor is, the more the bar will fill up (red means they're REALLY close) and the louder the music gets! Crewmates get a limited number of vents in this mode, so use them wisely to escape."

During the final moments of the game, everyone enters a "Final Hide" state where the Imposter is empowered and can detect where remaining Crewmates are while also getting a "power boost." A couple of different options unique to this game mode were added, too, including the ability to display or turn off characters' names, the ability to choose who an Imposter will be in private lobbies, and a "Flashlight Mode."

The new Among Us mode is live in the game now as of December 9th.