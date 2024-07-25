Four Vault Dwellers From The Fallout Series Are Now in Fallout Shelter

Fallout Shelter on mobile has added four additional characters from Prime Video‘s live-action Fallout series, joining the six previously added characters from the series that were added in April earlier this year coinciding with the series’ premiere on the streamer. While the first round of characters saw Lucy, The Ghoul, Maximus, Ma June, the Snake Oil Salesman, and Snip Snip join Fallout Shelter, players will now be able to add Betty Pearson, Hank MacLean, and Doctor Siggi Wilzig to the game, as well as the screen-ready pre-Ghoul appearance of Cooper Howard all in the iconic Vault Boy-style art.

The four new additions were shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that reads: “The Vault door opens, and four new Dwellers emerge…Betty, Hank, Wilzig, and Cooper Howard from @falloutonprime can now be found in Lunchboxes in #FalloutShelter along with a brand new pet, Rollerbrain!The good news doesn’t stop there – play any time through Thursday to unlock Cooper Howard for free! (Mobile only)[.]” It’s important to note again that these mentioned updates are only available on mobile versions of the game, as Bethesda no longer supports the PC version of Fallout Shelter and therefore updates and additional content are not added for users on PC platforms.

As for the four new characters added to Fallout Shelter, we’ll be seeing all but one of them again in season 2 of Prime Video’s streaming series, which according to Amazon’s head of TV Vernon Sanders is “ahead of schedule, in terms of being able to get Season 2 back.” Of course the good Doctor Wilzig didn’t make it out of his debut episode (well, his head did…not the rest of him though) so we won’t be seeing him again unless there’s need for a flashback, which is also how we will continue to see the dapper Cooper Howard as Vault-Tec and their co-conspirator’s plot unfolds in the narrative.

In the current timeline of the Fallout series we’ll continue to see what Betty is up to in the Vaults and how her newfound power as the overseer of Vault 33 will continue to impact its inhabitants – including those she’s forced out and into Vault 32. As for Hank, it’s due to his actions that the series will expand its setting to a location well-loved by Fallout gaming fans – New Vegas – as we left off the season 1 finale with him fleeing to the post-apocalyptic Sin City.