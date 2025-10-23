New Version of Fallout 4 Announced, Including Switch 2 Release

It’s hard to believe, but the most recent installment in the Fallout franchise is about to turn 10 years old. Fallout 4 first released back in 2015, and while we’ve seen several spin-offs since then, Fallout 5 remains far in the future. But Bethesda doesn’t plan to let the 10-year anniversary for Fallout 4 pass by with nothing to show for it. The game is getting a brand new Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition release, and it’s coming with a few exciting bonuses.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bethesda loves to give fans a beefed-up re-release, as the sheer number of Skyrim editions proves. Now, Fallout 4 is the latest game to get the Anniversary Edition treatment, with this new version of the game set to release on November 10th. It comes with all six official DLC and a few more new features to make it the new, definitive edition of Fallout 4. For those who just want what’s new, there will also be an Anniversary Upgrade pack available to add the new content without needing to rebuy the full game.

What’s Included In the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition

Image courtesy of Bethesda Game Studios

As revealed during a special Fallout Day presentation, Bethesda Game Studios‘ new Anniversary Edition of Fallout 4 will arrive on November 10th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Both the full Anniversary Edition and the Anniversary Upgrade will be available on all of these platforms, giving Fallout fans plenty of options to choose from.

If Nintendo fans are feeling left out, there’s more good news. Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition will be released for the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. This marks the first time a main series Fallout game has been available on the Nintendo Switch family of systems, so it’s pretty exciting news. We don’t have an exact date just yet, but Switch 2 gamers can look forward to experiencing this new version of Fallout 4 next year.

With platform details out of the way, let’s dig into what’s included in the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition. This edition will include the base game for Fallout 4, with a new in-game Creations menu to make it easier to find community creations to expand your game. This new edition of Fallout 4 will also include all 6 official DLC, listed below:

Fallout 4 – Automatron

Fallout 4 – Contraptions Workshop

Fallout 4 – Far Harbor

Fallout 4 – Nuka-World

Fallout 4 – Wasteland Workshop

Fallout 4 – Vault-Tec Workshop

Image courtesy of Bethesda Game Studios

In addition to the official DLC, the game will feature 150 pieces of Creation Club content, plus that previously mentioned new Creations menu, so you can find even more to install. Players who have Fallout 4 through PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass will also have the option to grab the DLCs and Creations update through an Upgrade option on the platform.

Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition arrives on November 7th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. The Switch 2 version will arrive in 2026. The price hasn’t yet been revealed.

Are you excited to see a new Anniversary Edition of Fallout 4? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!