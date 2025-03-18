Analogue 3D Release Date Hit With Delay

Retro gaming manufacturer Analogue has announced that its revamp of the Nintendo 64, dubbed the Analogue 3D, has been hit with a delay. Back in October, the Analogue 3D was shown off for the first time and soon after went up for pre-order. The hardware, which is meant to give users the ability to play Nintendo 64 games at 4K using original N64 cartridges, has been highly anticipated by many and follows a larger string of products from Analogue like the Analogue Pocket, Super NT, and Mega SG. And while the Analogue 3D was originally slated to launch in the first portion of 2025, it’s now being pushed back a few more months.

In a new post on the Analogue website, the company confirmed that the 3D is now set to begin shipping in July 2025. Previously, Q1 of 2025 was the release window for the Analogue 3D that was given when pre-orders went live. Given that this window is rapidly coming to an end soon, though, many assumed that the 3D would likely get pushed back. Now, Analogue has confirmed as much.

“Analogue 3D shipping is delayed and is now shipping by July 2025,” said the announcement. “We are working hard to get your 3D order in hands asap and appreciate your patience. If you have an open pre-order no action is needed. […] As always, if you’d like to cancel your pre-order at any time, Analogue offers a 100% refund policy for pre-orders. Please feel free to contact Analogue Support at any time.”

Generally speaking, it’s not a shock that the Analogue 3D has been delayed as past products from Analogue have also been pushed back from their initial estimates. While this surely stings for those who have had a pre-order locked in for months, Analogue being communicative about its new release date before March comes to a close is nice to see. Hopefully, as July approaches, the Analogue 3D won’t be hit with yet another delay.

How do you feel about the Analogue 3D being hit with this delay? Do you have a pre-order of the console for yourself? Be sure to let me know down in the comments!