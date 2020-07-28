Analogue Pocket Releases in 2021, Pre-Orders Start Soon

✖

The Analogue Pocket device that promises owners a way to play their favorite handheld classics without the need of emulation now has a new 2021 release date. It’s scheduled to start shipping in May 2021 with a limit of two per household, but you’ll be able to pre-order it much sooner than that starting on August 3rd. Two different color variants of the Analogue Pocket will cost $199.99 each, and a number of improvements and features have been added to the device since the first time we saw it when it was announced.

Analogue’s Pocket is a device compatible with over 2,780 Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance games and also supports adapters for other game cartridges. This means if you’re still holding onto those physical version of the older games, you can pop the games right into the device and play them.

After initially targeting a release timeframe of 2020 and being mostly quiet about the product since then, Analogue shared news on the Pocket this week with a number of updates on social media. We found out the new release timeframe, when interested parties can pre-order their Pocket, and some of the new features we can expect to see the devices ship with next year.

Pocket pre-orders will open August 3rd, 2020 8am PST. Pocket is shipping May 2021. Limit 2 per order. Head to https://t.co/AHl6AiJr5Y for unannounced features & details, new accessories, small design changes, pricing & an FPGA developer program. MANY announcements below: pic.twitter.com/mCK6FYxzCS — Analogue (@analogue) July 27, 2020

Some of the features of the Pocket include adjusted button placements for comfort, a low-power sleep mode for when you’re not playing at the moment, and an optional dock you can stand your Pocket on. If you have others around you who have Pockets as well or just want to play the same game together, you can hook up controllers to the device or connect Pockets via special cables.

If you want to mix the sleek, modern aesthetic with the classic look even more, you can take advantage of the device’s “Original Display Modes” feature. This feature allows users to turn the updated display into one that mimics the look of the Game Boy devices so that it’s like you’re playing on the original systems.

Pocket has a new feature called Original Display Modes. Transform Pocket's display into the display on an original GB, GBC, or GBA. Quirks and all. Pocket's 615ppi display allows astonishingly accurate recreation of original hardware display characteristics. pic.twitter.com/1O8ZupAdIh — Analogue (@analogue) July 27, 2020

For those who are considering getting one, you can get your chance at a pre-order starting on August 3rd at 8 a.m. PST. The Analogue Pocket will start shipping in May 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.