Classic Angry Birds Back Without Microtransactions

Angry Birds returned to mobile gaming platforms this week in yet another new variant, but this one should be quite familiar to those who spent hours playing the game years ago. It’s called Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, and as the name suggests, it offers players the classic Angry Birds experience from “the golden age of 2012,” Rovio announced. It’s available as a paid product now, but once you buy it, you don’t have to worry about any microtransactions or other in-app purchases whatsoever.

Rovio revealed the new game on March 31st, so you’re in the clear if this return of a classic sounded like an April Fools’ joke. While it’s not described as a remake, Rovio said it’s a “recreation” and features the classic Angry Birds experience “rebuilt from the ground up.”

“Rovio Classics: Angry Birds is a recreation of the game that started it all,” Rovio said in its announcement page. “Harkening back to the golden age of 2012, Rovio Classics: Angry Birds features all of the bird flinging satisfaction of the original Angry Birds game, now rebuilt for modern devices. Get your slingshot fingers ready for some super-satisfying bird-flinging mayhem, and a healthy dose of nostalgia.”

hey, it's ur childhood speaking.



through the years, you've grown, and we've grown too – but some things will always stay the same. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds is finally back 4 u to enjoy! https://t.co/TnXkcSeahy



go pop those piggies, and make me proud. i've missed you… pic.twitter.com/RYNl4K6iqC — Red (@AngryBirds) March 31, 2022

The game costs $0.99, but as we mentioned before, it doesn’t contain any in-app purchases players to tempt players after that initial purchase. The announcement page itself doesn’t specify that, but over on the App Store listing, it says in the rundown of the features it has “No IAPs” and “No ads.” Instead of adding in-app purchases to this game, Rovio actually added a feature called the “Mighty Eagle” which originally appeared over 10 years ago as an optional purchase but is free in Rovio Classics: Angry Birds.

“Making its first appearance in 2010 as an in-app purchase, the Mighty Eagle is available in Rovio Classics: Angry Birds at no additional cost,” Rovio said. “Set this super-powered bird loose on tough levels to bring down the piggies with ease.”

Since there are plenty of different versions of Angry Birds within the App Store and the Google Play Store, be sure you’re looking for Rovio Classics: Angry Birds when you’re downloading this game. To be safe, you can also just head straight to the appropriate links by selecting one of the ones above depending on the platform you’re on.