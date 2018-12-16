Angry Video Game Nerd Destroys the ‘Home Alone’ Games With Help From Macaulay Culkin

The 1990 movie Home Alone is a classic that has entertained for nearly three decades now, showcasing just what happens when you mess with a little kid on Christmas. The games based on the movie, however…aren’t even close. They’re probably some of the worst licensed fare from the 90’s, which means it was only a matter of time before the Angry Video Game Nerd got around to tearing them a new one.

And in his latest episode, he does just that, as he looks at the poorly produced games based on the first two films. But he’s not going it alone, as he’s called in an ally to put them in their rightful place in the garbage — the Home Alone kid himself, Macaulay Culkin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video features Culkin delivering a perfect cheese pizza, with the Nerd inviting him in to suffer through the Home Alone games just as he is. And what follows is a look at each one, which are just as horrible as you might expect.

To start things off, there’s a look at a PlayStation 2 version that was released in Europe back in 2006, featuring an entirely new art style that doesn’t even compare to the film. (Let’s just be thankful it never came to this market.)

Then there’s the other versions of the game, including an awful Game Boy version where you have to run around the house for 20 minutes nonstop; a Super Nintendo version with horrible gameplay concepts (hey, look, a pizza in a toilet!); and Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, which features, well, everyone chasing after Kevin McCallister’s character- even old ladies with umbrellas. “Why is the entire hotel trying to kill me?!” Culkin asks at one point.

Some other games are looked over before the two eventually team up to set up traps to finish them off in hilarious ways. There’s even a toilet explosion, which fans of Home Alone 2 are sure to revel in.

You can watch the whole video above, and it’s sure to deliver some holiday cheer…especially if you were one of those poor souls that paid full price for a Home Alone game. Like, seriously.