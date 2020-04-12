Bunny Day DIY Recipes – Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Today is Bunny Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which means that today is your last chance to complete Zipper T. Bunny’s infamous challenge. Earlier this month, Zipper T. Bunny wrecked the ecosystem of every player’s island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons by hiding eggs and challenging players to craft a number of “Bunny Day” items before he returned on April 12th. Now, Bunny Day is here and players can get two special DIY recipes by completing Zipper’s challenge. Although there’s over 40 different DIY recipes related to Bunny Day, players will only have to craft 19 recipes to complete Zipper’s challenge.

In order to start Zipper’s challenge, players will first have to collect 1 of each type egg to give to Zipper. He’ll give you the Bunny Day arch recipe and mention an “extra special” prize if players can craft every DIY recipe, which players should have collected from bottles and balloons over the last two weeks. The 18 recipes players will need to complete are as follows:

Bunny Day arch (2 of each type of egg)

Bunny Day bag (1 of each type of egg)

Bunny Day bed (1 of each type of egg)

Bunny Day crown (1 of each type of egg)

Bunny Day fence (1 of each type of egg)

Bunny Day festive balloons (1 stone egg, 1 wood egg, 1 water egg)

Bunny Day flooring (2 of each type of egg)

Bunny Day glowy garland (1 of each type of egg)

Bunny Day lamp (4 wood eggs)

Bunny Day merry balloons (1 earth egg, 1 leaf egg, 1 sky egg)

Bunny Day rug (1 of each type of egg)

Bunny Day stool (3 water eggs)

Bunny Day table (4 earth eggs)

Bunny Day vanity (4 leaf eggs)

Bunny Day wall clock (3 sky eggs)

Bunny Day wardrobe (4 stone eggs)

Bunny Day wreath (1 of each type of egg)

Bunny Day wall (2 of each type of egg)

Once these 18 recipes are complete, Zipper will ask the players to complete one final DIY recipe – a Wobbling Zipper toy. Once players complete that recipe (which uses 4 of each egg), Zipper will give players a Bunny Day wand recipe, which can be completed using a Wobbling Zipper toy and 3 star fragments.

While gathering eggs and crafting all these Bunny Day items might be a pain, you can sell all of these items for some major Bells at Nook’s Cranny. For instance, the Wobbling Zipper toy will net you a whopping 9,600 bells, which is almost worth fishing dozens of eggs out of the ocean during yesterday’s Fishing tourney. You can also trade in some of the more common eggs for harder to get eggs like sky eggs and ground eggs from Zipper himself.

Keep in mind that you only have today to grab eggs and complete Zipper’s challenge. And if you’re sick of these eggs, remember that you won’t have to deal with any more eggs until next year.