Pokemon TCG Pocket Celebrates 6 Months With 120 Free Hourglasses & Rayquaza ex Drop Event

Believe it or not, it’s been about six months since Pokemon TCG Pocket first launched into the world. Since then, we’ve opened a staggering number of digital card packs and enjoyed six new booster pack sets. Now, because Pokemon loves a half-year celebration, the update that brought us the new Celestial Guardians set also delivered a brand-new set of Special Missions. These missions celebrate Pokemon TCG Pocket hitting six months by offering players a ton of rewards in exchange for pretty routine in-game tasks like logging in, opening packs, and more.

The Special Missions debut alongside a new Solo Battle drop event, this time featuring Rayquaza EX. That makes two big events and tons of rewards for players to earn for this half-year celebration in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Let’s break down all the details so you can plan your in-game time and earn all the rewards before the events end!

The new Pokemon TCG Pocket Special Missions start today, April 30th, and run until May 29th, giving players just about a month to complete the tasks. The Special Missions will earn players a Special Event 2025 emblem, several new accessories, and a Rayquaza EX promo card. Meanwhile, the new Rayquaza Drop Event starts today, April 30th, and runs until May 13th. In total, there are over 120 Pack Hourglasses on offer, enough to open quite a few of those brand new booster packs… or catch up on older sets if you’ve fallen behind.

All Special Missions and Rewards for the 2025 Special Mission Event in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Some of the Special Missions rewards for the half-year anniversary event in Pokemon TCG Pocket

If you’re hoping to make your way through the full list of Special Missions before May 29th, here’s everything you’ll need to complete and the rewards you’ll earn along the way.

Log In (Day 1) – Special Event 2025 Emblem

Log In – 1 Per Day, 12 Hourglasses each

Use Pack Stamina to Open 2 Booster Packs – 12 Pack Hourglasses, 12 Wonder Hourglasses, 30 Shinedust

Use Pack Stamina to Open 5 Booster Packs – 2 Pack Hourglasses, 6 Wonder Hourglasses, 25 Trade Tokens

Use Pack Stamina to Open 7 Booster Packs – 2 Pack Hourglasses, 6 Wonder Hourglasses, 25 Trade Tokens

Use Pack Stamina to Open 10 Booster Packs – 2 Pack Hourglasses, 6 Wonder Hourglasses, 25 Trade Tokens

Use Pack Stamina to Open 12 Booster Packs – 2 Pack Hourglasses, 6 Wonder Hourglasses, 25 Trade Tokens

Use Pack Stamina to Open 15 Booster Packs – 3 Pack Hourglasses, 6 Wonder Hourglasses, 50 Trade Tokens

Use Pack Stamina to Open 20 Booster Packs – 3 Pack Hourglasses, 6 Wonder Hourglasses, 50 Trade Tokens

Wonder Pick 1 Time – 12 Pack Hourglasses, 12 Wonder Hourglasses, 15 Shinedust

Wonder Pick 3 Times – 2 Pack Hourglasses, 6 Wonder Hourglasses, 45 Shinedust

Wonder Pick 7 Times – 2 Pack Hourglasses, 6 Wonder Hourglasses, 100 Shinedust

Wonder Pick 10 Times – 2 Pack Hourglasses, 6 Wonder Hourglasses, 150 Shinedust

Send 5 Thanks – 3 Pack Hourglasses, 3 Wonder Hourglasses, 75 Shinedust

Collect 25 Cards – 3 Pack Hourglasses, 6 Wonder Hourglasses, 370 Shinedust

Collect 50 Cards – 3 Pack Hourglasses, 6 Wonder Hourglasses, 750 Shinedust

Collect 100 Cards – 12 Pack Hourglasses, 6 Wonder Hourglasses, 1500 Shinedust

Participate in 1 Battle – 12 Pack Hourglasses, 12 Wonder Hourglasses, 15 Shinedust

Participate in 2 Battles – 3 Pack Hourglasses, 6 Wonder Hourglassses, 100 Shinedust

Participate in 4 Battles – 3 Pack Hourglasses, 6 Wonder Hourglasses, 145 Shinedust

Participate in 5 Battles – 3 Pack Hourglasses, 6 Wonder Hourglasses, 250 Shine Dust

Win 50 Battles – Rayquaza EX Full Art Promo Card

Complete 5 Missions – Street Party Backdrop

Complete 10 Missions – Street Party Cover

Complete 15 Missions – Shaymin Sky Forme Pokemon Coin

Complete 20 Missions – Street Party Card Sleeve (featuring Charmander)

Complete 25 Missions – Street Party Play Mat (featuring Charmander)

Some good news for those battle missions – the Rayquaza EX Drop Event Solo Battles do count! Both your participation and your wins will go up accordingly when completing these Solo Battles, so those who don’t prefer the PvP meta can still get these rewards.

Rayquaza EX Drop Event in Pokemon TCG Pocket

The promo cards for the half-year anniversary Drop Event

Along with the new Special Missions, Pokemon TCG Pocket is celebrating 6 months with a special Rayquaza EX drop event. This event also begins on April 30th and will run through May 13th. During this time, players can earn Promo Cards by doing Solo Battles. Here are the Promo Cards on offer this time around:

Rayquaza EX (different art from the Special Mission promos)

Rayquaza

Farfetch’d

Froakie

Exeggcute

The Solo Battles will have players facing off against Rayquaza decks, and each battle comes with its own set of rewards in addition to the Promo Card packs. Rewards for Solo Battles in the Rayquaza EX Drop Event include more Event Stamina, Shop Tickets, Stardust, and Pack Hourglasses.