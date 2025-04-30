Sonic Rumble Just Got Delayed Again

Sonic the Hedgehog fans have had to wait a long time for the release of Sonic Rumble, and that wait just got even longer. A global launch was supposed to take place on May 8th after a previous delay, but the game has been postponed yet again. In a post on Sonic Rumble‘s official X/Twitter account, Sega confirmed that the game will no longer be launching on that day. Making things even worse, there is no new release date, so it’s impossible to say just how long it might take for it to be released in the U.S. and other regions.

“Thank you for your incredible support and patience, Rumblers. We’ve made the difficult decision to postpone Sonic Rumble’s Global Launch. We want to create a game that evolves and stays fun for months and years to come. To build the kind of high-quality, long-lasting Sonic game our players deserve, we need more time,” the game’s official X/Twitter account reads.

sonic rumble will feature several of the franchise’s iconic characters

Sega has attributed the delay to new features that are being implemented in Sonic Rumble. These include the ability to form Crews with other players, Skills that can be equipped, and a new Rumble Ranking. Given how many high-profile failures the mobile market has seen over the years, it makes sense that Sega is trying to launch Sonic Rumble in the best possible shape. It remains to be seen whether these features will give the game greater longevity, but hopefully they result in a more robust experience.

While a new release date has not been announced for Sonic Rumble, Sega has confirmed that it will be holding a Q&A on Discord on May 2nd at 6 a.m. PT. The Q&A is meant to address questions about those upcoming features, as well as the delay itself. Hopefully this will offer a little more clarity, and help Sonic the Hedgehog fans feel a little better about the situation. Right now, however, fans are pretty upset, so it will be interesting to see how the Q&A goes, and how Sega responds.

Sega’s handling of Sonic Rumble has led to a lot of frustration. The game has been released in English in multiple countries, even as the global launch continues to get pushed back. While fans are waiting for a local release, Sega continues to promote events that are being held in Sonic Rumble that can only be accessed by players in specific countries. Some of these events have been pretty big deals, including a recent crossover featuring skins from Sega games like Altered Beast, Fantasy Zone, and Super Monkey Ball. Sega has said that “many” of the game’s cosmetics will be offered again once the global launch takes place, but passionate Sonic fans aren’t happy about how this is all being handled.

