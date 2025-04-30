New York Times Strands Answers for April 30th

Have you solved today’s Strands yet? If not, we can help, as we at ComicBook have solved it and have everything you need to solve April 30th’s Strands from The New York Times, from the correct answers and Spangram to hints, tips, and tricks to help you out. Both Connections and Wordle bring great wordplay into the fray, but NYT’s Strands mixes in its nostalgic word search gameplay into it. With today’s theme, “Best in class”, you may be able to piece together the main idea, but the rest is a bit harder to get. Fortunately, we’ve got what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and words for today’s puzzle.

The New York Times’ Strands’ tasks players with finding several words or phrases related to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like comic heroes or greetings. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of comic heroes, potential words would be names of superheroes like Batman or Superman.

Today’s Strands theme is “Best in class”.

For today, April 30th’s puzzle, like yesterday, the topic of the puzzle is pretty clear, though that’s where the easy part ends. The theme for today’s Strands is “Best in class”. With themes like today’s, it’s good to remember to take each word seriously, especially “Class”, and note any intentional spacing or changes. There are eight words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is something you may have several of from different classes.

When you’re trying to figure out where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Yearbook.

No matter when you got them, yearbooks are blasts to the past we may (or may not) like to remember, whether it’s the outdated clothing or the fond memories. Even still, these words are part of the accolades touted in it, like Best Athlete or Best Hair. If you want to know all the correct answers for April 30th’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Athlete

Smile

Couple

Yearbook

Dressed

Hair

Friends

Eyes

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYT Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.