Top 2024 Free RPG Finally Launches on Steam to Impressive Reviews

Steam gamers are getting an influx of popular free-to-play games lately, with games like Marvel Rivals and Infinity Nikki making their way to the platform. However, the most impressive free game to launch on Steam this week is another open-world RPG with anime-inspired vibes. On April 28th, Wuthering Waves got its long-anticipated Steam release, and clearly, players were ready to see the story-rich RPG hit Valve’s gaming platform. Since arriving on the platform just two days ago, Wuthering Waves has amassed an impressive Very Positive rating and hit a solid 14,500 concurrent player peak.

When it launched in May 2024, Wuthering Waves had somewhat mixed reviews. It saw a multiplatform Android, iOS, and Windows launch, followed by PS5 in early 2025. Though nominated for Best Mobile Game, the game ran into issues on PC, earning it a middling 69% score on Metacritic. Since launch, the game has seen a few updates to smooth things out, making it more enjoyable to play. In fact, many players say it’s one of the best free-to-play RPGs out there, and its recent debut on Steam supports the hype.

Since launching on Steam on April 28th, Wuthering Waves has climbed the concurrent charts thanks to thousands of new players checking out the game. Not only that, but it’s gotten over 4,000 user reviews already, landing the game solidly in the Very Positive category. Many players are coming over from other platforms to enjoy the game on Steam now that it has arrived, praising the game’s character designs, beautiful open world, and that the gameplay is fast-paced and engaging. That said, some note that the Kernel anti-cheat software can cause issues on Steam Deck, which currently is listed with “unknown” compatibility for the game. The developer has stated that they’re working to resolve compatibility issues, so hopefully Wuthering Waves will run well on Steam Deck soon.

What is Wuthering Waves About?

If those Very Positive reviews and high concurrent player numbers have you curious, let’s cover the basics of what you’ll get if you decide to check out Wuthering Waves. The game has been compared to HoyoVerse entries like Genshin Impact, but comes from developer Kuro Games. It is an open-world anime-inspired RPG with soulslike combat elements.

In Wuthering Waves, players step into the role of a Rover, a traveler on a journey to find a new life after the Lament devastated civilization as you knew it. Your character has little memory of who they once were, so it’s up to you to forge their destiny going forward. Players will explore the world, meet new characters, and engage in fast-paced combat along the way. The game employs gacha mechanics, where you’ll use in-game currency to “pull” for new playable characters and cosmetics.

Combat screenshot from Wuthering Waves on Steam

As a life service game, Wuthering Waves regularly gets influxes of new content. So, players who enjoy the game can expect to get new opportunities to continue the story at regular intervals. Since the game came out in mid-2024, there’s still plenty of time to get caught up without feeling too overwhelmed, as well.

Wuthering Waves is available on PS5, mobile, and now PC via Steam, as well as Epic Games. It is free-to-play but offers in-game purchases.