New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 30th

The New York Times Wordle can be quite tough to solve some days, leaving many as confused as they were after watching the new Weapons trailer. While we can’t have the answers to the mystery of what happened at 2:17 a.m., we can help out with today’s puzzle. Those looking for NYT solutions for Connections and Strands can click on the links attached to the games. Yesterday’s puzzle continued the recent trend of challenging answers, and for today, April 30th, the NYT Wordle will be another tricky solve. You’ve come to the right page if you’re looking for hints, tips, and the solution for Wordle #1,411. Let’s dive into it.

2021 brought this incredible game to the masses, thanks to the folks at The New York Times. Many puzzle games have tried to replicate this type of puzzle game, but there’s nothing quite like the experience of playing it on the NYT app. Wordle gives players six opportunities to solve a five-letter word. This word is shrouded in mystery, which can only be solved based on the feedback given for each guess. Gray, yellow, and green blocks indicate which and what letters are in the final word and where they are located within the five letters.

Yesterday was filled with entertainment goodies, as we’ve got a solid entry in the MCU with Thunderbolts*. The Marvel Studios’ latest action-packed film is certified fresh at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, but is at a 69 on Metacritic, so the reviews are mixed, but higher than Captain America: Brave New World. If you haven’t seen it already, we have two new trailers for Weapons and The Smashing Machine, both looking to be performance-driven pieces built upon their unique narratives. Speaking of which, my starting word for today is “movie” since it’s exciting to see some original (and adapted) projects making their way to theaters. This guess has two yellow blocks.

“Movie” is a great starter word for Wordle #1,4011.

The word “movie” has two yellow blocks with I and E, which is a great starting point. Having two vowels in a word can be challenging, but it cuts the search. In those cases where figuring out which words to guess, you can use an online dictionary, which I’ve done on multiple occasions. For those looking for a hint, the final word starts with I. Today’s Wordle answer can be found down below.

Today’s solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 30th is “Idler.” A rather tricky solve, given the lack of use in day-to-day life, but then again, I might be too lazy to know if anyone does say this. In any case, we’ll be back tomorrow with another puzzle piece for Wordle #1,412. Live, laugh, and love, players.