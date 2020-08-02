Animal Crossing Fans are Showing Off Fireworks Based on BTS, Child's Play, and More
Animal Crossing: New Horizons' latest update on Nintendo Switch released just a few days ago, but fans had to wait until today to participate in the first fireworks display of the season. The game allows players to actually make their own fireworks designs, and Animal Crossing fans have already taken to social media to showcase their creations. In the age of social media, New Horizons has truly given Animal Crossing fans a way to show off their creativity, and the fireworks display is just the latest example of that. From designs based on BTS to Pokemon, it truly is amazing to see what players continue to create!
Are you excited to make your own fireworks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Have you come up with any cool designs? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about fireworks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!
There's designs based on Chrono Trigger.
prevnext Chrono Trigger
fireworks c: #AnimalCrossing
#ACNH
#NintendoSwitch
pic.twitter.com/lzOyOYcf4h
Chrono Trigger fireworks c: #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/lzOyOYcf4h— ✨🌺 zax 🌺✨ (@zaxssb) August 2, 2020
Pikachu fireworks already seem popular.
prevnext Custom fireworks
:D #AnimalCrossing
#ACNH
#NintendoSwitch
pic.twitter.com/87RbRxwoIM
Custom fireworks :D #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/87RbRxwoIM— esth_steph (@esth_steph) August 2, 2020
Even K-Pop fans are getting in on the fun!
prevnext BTS Fireworks in
Animal Crossing in honor of their new song Dynamite #BTS
#ARMY
#BTS_DYNAMITE
#AnimalCrossing
#ACNH
#NintendoSwitch
pic.twitter.com/jEmYq70nsY
BTS Fireworks in Animal Crossing in honor of their new song Dynamite #BTS #ARMY #BTS_DYNAMITE #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/jEmYq70nsY— 💜 Margaret⁷ 💜 (@margaretthabomb) August 2, 2020
There are Nintendo-inspired designs from Donkey Kong...
prevnext Fact #3360:
Welcome to the Kong Isle firework show. #AnimalCrossing
#ACNH
#NintendoSwitch
pic.twitter.com/3RDnFdxtjn
Fact #3360: Welcome to the Kong Isle firework show. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/3RDnFdxtjn— Kiddy Kong supports trans people & black people (@KiddyKongFacts) August 2, 2020
...to Splatoon!
prevnext The first
firework show is over so much fun ending the night with my Splatoon
designs #どうぶつの森 #AnimalCrossing
#ACNH
#NintendoSwitch
pic.twitter.com/6GZUyCs6Cw
The first firework show is over so much fun ending the night with my Splatoon designs #どうぶつの森 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/6GZUyCs6Cw— Kairi (@KairiDragonite) August 2, 2020
There's even a former president.
prevnext Obama Firework
#AnimalCrossing
#ACNH
#NintendoSwitch
pic.twitter.com/xZnOAkEcT7
Obama Firework #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/xZnOAkEcT7— Remy Slosberg (@RemySlosberg) August 2, 2020
Of course, Disney designs should come as little surprise.
prevnext of course I made
Mickey Fireworks :) #acnh
#animalcrossing
pic.twitter.com/dSMPXVIY5c
of course I made Mickey Fireworks :) #acnh #animalcrossing pic.twitter.com/dSMPXVIY5c— gib (@gabygootz) August 2, 2020
Child's Play fireworks are a bit unexpected, though!
prev can u see the
chucky firework lmfao #AnimalCrossing
#ACNH
#NintendoSwitch
pic.twitter.com/VJeZRDGBZu
can u see the chucky firework lmfao #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/VJeZRDGBZu— ⛓rachel⛓ (@rachelvsdeath) August 2, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.