Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Halloween Update Is Now Live

As with previous Animal Crossing: New Horizons updates, the 1.5.0 update has been released early on Nintendo Switch. The update was scheduled to release tomorrow, but Animal Crossing fans will now have the opportunity to partake in some of the game's fun fall activities! As previously announced, the update will allow players to grow their own pumpkins, revisit dreams, and prepare a costume for Halloween. Halloween night will also allow players to hand out candy to their fellow villagers, and receive some fun limited time rewards. It should be the perfect addition for those looking to celebrate the Halloween season!

[Announcement]

The Fall update for #AnimalCrossing New Horizons is now available. Update your game and prepare for a month of spooky goodness leading to Halloween on 10/31! 🕸️🎃🍬 pic.twitter.com/gUKpDTYSYy — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) September 30, 2020

There's a lot to be excited about in this update! Pumpkin growing is a brand-new addition to the series, and it will allow players to create some brand-new DIY recipes, specifically for the season. The Halloween event will kick-off on October 31st at 5 p.m., so players will have some time to get their decorations made and their costumes ready!

Today's update will also give players the option to revisit Dream Islands. Dream Islands are a recent addition to the game, allowing players to visit the island creation of another player without having an actual impact on the island itself. For those that want to show off their islands without worrying about other players trampling the flowers or swiping all the fruit, it's an appealing option. Now, players will have a list of Dream Islands that they've visited in the past, allowing them to easily go back and take another look.

Following this update, another major update will be released in November. Like update 1.5.0, the next one will be focused on the next major holidays: Christmas and Thanksgiving. As of this writing, Nintendo has not revealed much information about what fans can expect, but it seems that Franklin the turkey and Jingle the reindeer will both appear once again.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Animal Crossing's latest update? Are you excited to revisit dream islands? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!