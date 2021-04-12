Animal Crossing: New Horizons Build-a-Bear Collection to Add a New Character This Summer

✖

In case you missed it, Build-a-Bear officially revealed Isabelle and Tom Nook plushies as part of a new Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection last week and then immediately sold out. While the messaging since then has been that the collection will be restocked soon, notably, Build-a-Bear has also said that there will be a new character added to the collection this coming summer. Exactly which character it could be from the Animal Crossing franchise -- and there are many -- is unclear.

The most likely suspect for a third plush being added to the collection would be K.K. Slider, the guitar-playing dog. He's been in several different Animal Crossing video games, and as the face of the game's music, seems a rational choice. The one and only black mark in his column would be the fact that Slider sort of infamously doesn't wear clothes, and Build-a-Bear's whole thing is usually about plush with clothes.

We're so excited we could finally share the arrival of Isabelle and Tom Nook as the first launch of our @animalcrossing: New Horizons Collection. They will return soon! We're also excited to announce that a new character will be arriving this summer. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/pPjnnQqLu4 — buildabear (@buildabear) April 7, 2021

As noted above, it is unclear when the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons line will restock at Build-a-Bear beyond "soon." As it stands, the collection includes Isabelle and Tom Nook. Animal Crossing: New Horizons itself is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. It continues to receive regular updates, including a recent Mario-themed one. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Animal Crossing franchise right here.

Are you excited about the new Build-a-Bear x Animal Crossing: New Horizons line? What new character are you hoping to see added to the collection this summer?

[H/T Siliconera]