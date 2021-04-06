Animal Crossing: New Horizons Build-a-Bears Revealed

✖

The highly anticipated Animal Crossing: New Horizons Build-a-Bear collection went on sale earlier today, with two designs based on the Nintendo Switch game. As we predicted yesterday, the first characters available are Isabelle and Tom Nook. Unfortunately, the company's online store seemed to sell out of both designs fairly quickly, but the collection will be available in stores sometime in the near future. Given the popularity of Animal Crossing, it will be interesting to see whether or not more characters from the game are added in the coming months. There are certainly a lot of characters fans wouldn't mind seeing!

An image of the Build-a-Bears can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Create a world of your own alongside our Animal Crossing™: New Horizons friends! Available online now and arriving in stores soon! US: https://t.co/Ow1pYIItQs

UK: https://t.co/5oNmXqy14m pic.twitter.com/6Yox06e4G8 — buildabear (@buildabear) April 6, 2021

Both bears are priced at $51. Buyers can choose between versions that play the Animal Crossing: New Horizons theme song, or versions that offer five phrases and sounds from the game. Given how quickly the Animal Crossing x Sanrio amiibo cards sold out last month, it isn't too surprising that these went so quickly. Fortunately, it seems that a lot more will be made available in the coming months! Those interested in finding out when new stock becomes available can sign-up for updates right here.

It's easy to see why these bears both sold out so quickly! Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been one of the biggest surprise successes in the Nintendo Switch era, and merchandise related to the game tends to be pretty popular. The sound effects are also a big draw, making them feel even more faithful to the game. With the two biggest characters now revealed, it's easy to imagine that we'll see many more bears in the future. Perhaps we'll even get a KK Slider that can play actual tracks from the game! For now, fans will just have to wait and see what comes next.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Were you able to purchase either of the bears from the new collection? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!