Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Monopoly Board Game Is On Sale Now

Following a leak over the holiday weekend, an edition of the classic Monopoly board game based on the mega hit Nintendo Switch video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons has gone up for pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99.

According to the packaging, the Monopoly edition of Animal Crossing from Hasbro will mimic the Nintendo Switch version by allowing players to explore islands collect resources, and earn Nook Miles. You'll complete island tasks, meet villagers, and shop at Nook's Cranny using Bells - the game's currency. Properties have been replaced with fish, bugs, fruit, and fossils. The player with the most Nook Miles at the end of the game will win.

If you're a veteran of the Nintendo Switch version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the board game version might be a fun twist on what you already know and love. Plus, it's cute - especially the tokens for the villagers.

On a related note, Hasbro and Nintendo also teamed up recently on a Super Mario edition of The Game of Life. In this version of a classic, you can play as Mario, Luigi, Peach, or Yoshi and spin to win in a battle against Bowser.

Mario and friends will move around the gameboard, collecting coins and power-ups along the way. You can also play minigames on your journey like Paper Scissors, Thumb Wars, and Spin-Offs. "As they approach Bowser's Castle, players will also buy stars to boost their battle-spin; each star collected adds 1 point to their spin total, and players will need to spin higher than a 12 to defeat Bowser and win the game."

Hasbro's Game of Life: Super Mario Edition board game is slated for release on August 1st. Pre-orders weren't available at the time of writing, but there's a good chance that it will launch here on Amazon soon. In the meantime, you can check out Super Mario versions of Monopoly and Jenga here on Amazon.

