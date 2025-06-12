Animal Crossing Fans Divided On Need for a New Horizons Switch 2 Upgrade

The Nintendo Switch 2 has launched, and players are hungry to see more of what the new hybrid console can do. With only a few games currently offering upgraded graphics packs, many are excitedly awaiting news of which titles will drop optimization options next. However, one community is split, stating that the best thing for the series isn’t a patch, but a brand new game specifically made for Switch 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was an unexpected sensation when it dropped in 2020 for the Nintendo Switch. While the Animal Crossing series has always had a loyal following of fans, ACNH madness swept the internet, overtaking YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok with complex island builds and character stories. While the hype for the game has cooled in recent years, many are still itching to try it out on the Switch 2, despite not being properly upgraded for the new console.

No Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade for Animal Crossing New Horizons has been announced just yet, but the Animal Crossing community is split down the middle over the idea with some asking for the upgrade and others begging Nintendo to focus on something new.

ACNH Fans Want Something New

Players have taken to social media, discussing the possibility of a Switch 2 optimization patch and what it would mean for the series. In a post responding to the new trailer reveal of Splatoon Raiders, one Animal Crossing fan started a discussion by maintaining the belief that we are actually getting an Animal Crossing: New Horizons upgrade for the Nintendo Switch 2 at some point.

People still think we’re not getting an ACNH update lol… it’s coming https://t.co/QEWcBUrFZy — Mayor Mori (@MayorMori) June 10, 2025

Other players in the comments were quick to add their thoughts, with one responding, “saying this is insane when a new game is like 10x more likely. this is copium but like. in the wrong way,” and another adding, “honestly i’m just a little disappointed that this might mean that we’ll have to wait a lot longer for a new animal crossing game.”

Several players echoed what many have said about the sparseness of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch lineup by saying that an Animal Crossing game should’ve been part of the console’s debut to give players more options beyond the new Mario Kart as an incentive to get the console at launch.

While several players seem invested in some type of upgrade, many have countered the Switch 2 patch theories by commenting that the game doesn’t have any need for an optimization upgrade. Others have pointed out that something like enhanced graphics on a game half a decade old could slow down any possible plans for a new title in the series, something many Animal Crossing fans have been vocal about since update and DLC support for ACNH came to an end.

At this time, Nintendo has not announced any plans for a new Animal Crossing game, nor given any indication that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will get extended support on the Switch 2. While it is possible the popular title might get an upgrade pack, the concerns over how it might impact ongoing projects are valid.

Even with updated graphics, it won’t change the existing gameplay, which many fans of the series have long since exhausted. Much like with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the updated graphics don’t add enough to the titles to provide a new or refreshed experience. It would be the same old routine and gameplay with slightly faster, sharper visuals.

While many die-hard ACNH fans may dream of seeing the game running like silk on the Switch 2, a new game would give fans fresh experiences, new goals, and another game specifically designed for the new console if it were to be announced. While it could be a while before the next development update from Nintendo, as it did not host a June Nintendo Direct alongside Summer Game Fest, hopefully, future showcases or blog posts will hold hope for Animal Crossing fans trying to make the most of their new Switch 2.