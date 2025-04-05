Mario Kart World Removes Controversial Mario Kart 8 Feature

It appears Mario Kart World is set to remove a controversial feature of Mario Kart 8 when it releases on Nintendo Switch 2 this June. When Mario Kart World releases, it will be the first proper Mario Kart game in 11 years. That’s how long it has been since Mario Kart 8 was released on the Wii U. MK8 was then re-released on Nintendo Switch as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and there have been other spin-off installments as well, but it’s been over a decade waiting for the next mainline Mario Kart game. Suffice to say, there are a lot of expectations. The tricky part for Nintendo is these expectations include being more of the same, whilst also being something completely new and improved. This is naturally a hard balance to strike.

In the process of striking this balance, Nintendo has seemingly scrapped one of the more contentious elements of Mario Kart 8, which is its kart customization. This has not been explicitly announced, but the lack of kart customization can be seen in preview footage from Famtisu.

Picking up on this, one post on X celebrating kart customization being seemingly removed has over 800,000 impressions and a ton of support echoing the sentiment. However, many of the comments on the post take umbrage with the celebration, suggesting a true divide on kart customization.

THE STUPID CUSTOMIZATION IS GONE, BACK TO JUST THE MAIN KART



LETS GOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/cj3SOCEt2Y — Sonico (@SonicoVt) April 3, 2025

“I’ve never heard of anyone hating on kart customizations,” reads one of the aforementioned comments. “How does Nintendo blow it with Mario Kart this badly…I love the customization,” adds a second fan.

As for the detractors, they cite how it forces certain combinations in order to maintain meta relevance, while others simply don’t like how it complicates the process of playing. That said, it’s important to note it is possible this will be added before launch, though unlikely considering launch is very close. It being added post-launch is a strong possibility though.

It’s also worth noting that when Mario Kart fans think of kart customization they think of Mario Kart 8 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, it was also in Mario Kart 7. That game is 14 years old though, so many forget this.

Mario Kart World is set to release worldwide on June 5 alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 as a Switch 2 launch game. When it releases, it will cost $80 for a digital copy, and $90 for a physical copy. For more coverage on the new Mario Kart game — including all of the latest Mario Kart World news, all of the latest Mario Kart World rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Mario Kart World speculation — click here.