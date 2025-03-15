Nintendo Switch 2 Report Reveals Massive Launch Game

A Nintendo Switch 2 report has revealed a massive launch game that will be available alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 right at release. The Nintendo Switch 2 release date remains a mystery, and the new report does not shed light on this mystery. The expectation is the Nintendo Switch 2 will release this year but when this year is anyone’s best guess. Meanwhile, what the Nintendo Switch 2 launch lineup is also remains a complete mystery. To date, only eight games have been confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2, and none of these confirmed games have been confirmed as launch titles.

The report specifically comes the way of a well known Nintendo leaker that goes by Samus Hunter on X. While the leaker does not have a bulletproof record of reliability, they have had several accurate reports over the years pertaining to Nintendo.

According to the leaker, the major Nintendo Switch 2 launch game is not going to be the new Mario Kart that was revealed alongside the console nor a new 3D Mario like some rumors have suggested. Rather, it is claimed the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4 will be the major Nintendo Switch 2 game at launch.

Metroid Prime 4 was first announced for the Nintendo Switch all the way back in 2017. Then in 2019, Nintendo announced the game had restarted development. Then after five years of silence Nintendo resurfaced last year with the game and a new title for it, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. At the time, Nintendo announced a 2025 release date for the game, and it hasn’t provided any more specificity since.

The report does not provide any information if the game is still coming to Nintendo Switch alongside Nintendo Switch 2, but that is presumably the plan. It’s far too late to cancel the game for Nintendo Switch. To this end, this is exactly what Nintendo did with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which was originally only announced for the Wii U, but ended up being a cross-gen release at the launch of the Nintendo Switch.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. This is new report comes for a fairly good source, but it is still nothing more than a report. In other words, it is not official information. So far, it has not drawn out Nintendo for comment and we don’t expect this to change for many reasons. If it does though, we will update the story with whatever is provided.

