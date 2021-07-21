Animal Crossing: New Horizons Survey Asks When Nintendo Switch Fans Played Last

✖

Nintendo has apparently released a new survey asking Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans the last time they played the game. Images of the survey were shared on Twitter by Twinfinite.net's Rebecca Stone, and could indicate the company is gauging interest in more content for the Nintendo Switch game. Last month, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser stated that more content is coming to the game, but it is interesting that the company is looking at level of engagement. It's been more than a year since the game released, which means that players that bought the game at launch have now experienced all of the holiday events.

Images of the survey questions can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Nintendo survey going out asking when was the last time we played Animal Crossing New Horizons 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tBSwHDBGyy — Rebecca Stone (@forestminish) July 20, 2021

Since the game's release last year, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become one of the biggest success stories on Switch. The game launched just as coronavirus cases led to lockdowns in the United States, and many looked to the game as a form of escapism. In fact, some players even used the game to celebrate holidays with loved ones when it wasn't possible to do so in person.

Unfortunately, fans have been waiting patiently for some kind of substantial update for the game over the last several months and have been left wanting. Most of the game's recent updates have been smaller ones, merely adding small twists on previously offered holiday events. There are a lot of fans that would like to see elements from previous games return, such as Brewster and the Roost Cafe, or simply new elements that haven't been done before. It's hard to say what Nintendo is looking to learn from this survey, and whether it will impact the type of content fans might see added. Hopefully, Nintendo will give Animal Crossing fans reason to celebrate in the near future!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

