New Animal Crossing: New Horizons Holiday Events Teased

Though Animal Crossing: New Horizons will no longer be getting any more major updates, the game’s still getting all its seasonal content right on schedule such as the recurring holiday events. This week, the Animal Crossing developers teased some of the plans for the next big holiday events that’ll come to New Horizons. Those should all be rolling out within the next few days with a change of scenery and some new items to be unlocked from the Nook Shopping emporium while the events are active.

The first of the events teased on Twitter by the Animal Crossing account was Valentine’s Day which will take place later in February. That’s actually going to be the last event of the three mentioned that’ll take place in February, however, with the other two being Setsubun and the Lunar New Year festivities. The account said that for those observing Lunar New Year or Seollal, you’ll be able to check out the Nook Shopping store to purchase some new items to decorate your items.

For the rest of the month, you’ll have the opportunity to acquire more cosmetics related to Valentine’s Day and Setsubun.

“Happy February, everyone! Valentine’s Day is almost here, and Nook Shopping has some fun Valentine’s items available for a limited time,” the preview from the Animal Crossing Twitter account said. “Oh! And Setsubun is on the 3rd, so be sure to check with Nook Shopping and the Able sisters if you’re interested in Setsubun items. Take care!”

For those who’ve been around Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons events for a while, you’ll now that these events will stick around for a bit even after the holiday itself has concluded. That means that these holiday events and their included items should be available for a while, but to be safe, you’ll likely want to make your purchases from Nook Shopping as soon as possible so as not to miss out on anything.