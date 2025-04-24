5 Things Animal Crossing Needs to Do on Nintendo Switch 2

The Animal Crossing series is one of Nintendo’s biggest franchises, especially following the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch. While news of save data transfer for New Horizons to the Nintendo Switch 2 has fans excited, others are eagerly looking forward to the next entry in the Animal Crossing series on the upcoming console. No details have been shared, but fans have high expectations. New features and a new theme are anticipated, but Nintendo has a real chance to shake things up and make the best Animal Crossing game yet, which is a true challenge considering how good previous entries are.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The three core pillars of the Animal Crossing series are social interaction, customization and creativity, and real-time life simulation. These are accomplished by player activities and villager interaction, both of which have been improved upon with each new entry. However, Nintendo needs to continue this trend with these five things in the next Animal Crossing game on Nintendo Switch 2.

Improve Villager Dialogue and Actions

animal crossing villagers.

One of the worst parts of Animal Crossing: New Horizons was its villager dialogue. Players would encounter repeated dialogue incredibly quickly compared to previous entries like Animal Crossing: New Leaf. Nintendo needs to expand on villager dialogue so that players actually want to talk to them. Implementing more dynamic and personalized conversations that evolve based on player choices, time spent with villagers, in-game events, and more would be a game-changer. Villagers could reference past interactions, have mood swings, and interact with one another more directly.

Nintendo also needs to give villagers more action. Varying daily hobbies, routines, and interactions would make the villagers feel more alive. Improving AI across the board and bringing more depth to the next Animal Crossing villagers would create a richer social experience and make it a must-buy on Nintendo Switch 2.

Introduce More Stores & Special NPCs

animal crossing brewster.

Animal Crossing has established plenty of iconic characters like Brewster, Kicks, KK Slider, the Able Sisters, and more. While the series has gradually seen more and more added, Animal Crossing: New Horizons proved that new blood is needed. The Nintendo Switch 2 is the perfect opportunity to expand the selection of shops and services in the game. A restaurant would be perfect, especially if it offered meals that gave players bonuses and recipes to cook at home. Another idea would be a music shop that lets players buy instruments and unlock new music. Nintendo could incorporate a shopping district or rotating vendors to keep things fresh.

With new shops, Animal Crossing would gain more unique NPCs. Many of the shopkeepers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are fan-favorites, but most have been present in multiple games. Introducing more would bring new personalities and give the next Animal Crossing game more appeal to both new and returning players.

Improve Crafting & Terraforming

animal crossing pole vaulting.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons introduced terraforming and crafting, and while both systems were well-received, they need definite improvements. Streamlining terraforming and making it quicker is a must. The next Animal Crossing game should allow players to create multiple patches of water or cliffs at once instead of individually. Additionally, it needs to add more options for terraforming. This would not only give players more control over how their village looks but also give more freedom and reinforce the core appeal of personal expression.

Likewise, crafting needs to be revamped, especially tool durability, and materials need to be easier to acquire. Expanding this feature would reduce repetition and grind. Bulk production and recipes would go a long way toward making crafting enjoyable. Removing or adjusting tool durability would also make the game more enjoyable. While having breakable tools is fine, the player should eventually be able to craft an unbreakable tool to showcase their progression in the game.

Increase Music Diversity

animal crossing dancing.

One area Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped the ball was its music. The hourly music sort of blends in together. It also doesn’t quite capture the island feel of the game and lacks the calming, cozy feel of previous entries, notably Animal Crossing: New Leaf. Nintendo needs to greatly increase the diversity of the next game’s soundtrack. A major aspect of the series’ emotional connection comes from its music, and this is an area the Nintendo Switch 2 title should explore. The background music can experiment with dynamic transitions based on weather, seasons, or player activity.

KK Slider’s music should also be incorporated into the game more. The next Animal Crossing game should allow players to create a playlist and have Slider’s music broadcast throughout the village or town. The tape deck system of Animal Crossing: New Horizons shows the appeal this would have and how it can be taken further. Slider and town tunes are a core aspect of the Animal Crossing series’ signature charm and relaxing aesthetic. Nintendo needs to step up in this department when creating the next Animal Crossing.

Add New Species and Personalities

animal crossing player and jay.

Animal Crossing is best known for its villagers and how the player interacts with them. Getting new villagers to move to your town is always exciting, and introducing new species would make this even more thrilling. Bats are one of the most popular requests, but capybaras, ferrets, snakes, opossums, chameleons, skunks, and woodpeckers would also be great additions. Expanding the type of villagers that could appear would make the next Animal Crossing game more memorable.

In addition to new villager species, the personality list needs to be increased. Animal Crossing: New Leaf added three new types, bringing the total to eight. But with over 400 villagers, this small number of personalities leads to a lot of repetition. Adding more archetypes would give more emotional and behavioral range and create more unique characters. The community is a central theme in the Animal Crossing series, and more personalities would deepen player and villager relationships.