Nintendo Reveals Animal Crossing Bug Fix Coming Via Future Update

The Japanese Twitter account for Animal Crossing: New Horizons has revealed a new update coming to the game sometime in the near future. This one won't be anything as exciting as the recent 1.5.0 version of the game, but instead will fix a glitch that came about as a result of the game's latest version. According to the account, there is a bug related to Passport title options that players have earned via the Nook Mileage program. Apparently, these unlocked options are not showing up for some players. Nintendo is aware of the issue, and working to resolve it soon. Readers can find get a rough translation by clicking on the Tweet below and clicking the "Translate Tweet" option.

The Nook Mileage Program is a feature that made its debut in New Horizons. When players accomplish certain tasks in the game, they are rewarded with Nook Miles, which can then be traded in for various things in the game. Accomplishing those tasks also unlocks certain words that can then be combined into a title that appears on the player's Passport.

In all likelihood, this patch will come as part of a smaller update sometime over the next few weeks, as opposed to the next major update, which is currently set to release in late November. If that does end up being the case, it would be part of the game's 1.5.1 update. Since the game's release in March, Nintendo has rolled out a number of smaller updates to the game, often to fix issues that have popped up following the release of bigger updates. It's unclear how many players might have noticed the issue, but fans shouldn't have to wait long to see it fixed.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

