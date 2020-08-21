Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.4.2 Released

Version 1.4.2 of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been released on Nintendo Switch. This marks the latest in a number of updates Nintendo has released for the life-sim over the last few weeks. Like version 1.4.1, this one offers a handful of minor fixes for bugs in the game. It's not the most exciting update, but these smaller fixes are a testament to Nintendo's focus on making sure that Animal Crossing: New Horizons runs as smoothly as possible. Given the game's success, that's certainly no surprise! The full patch notes for the 1.4.2 update from Nintendo can be found below:

General updates

The following issues have been addressed: From Ver. 1.4.1: Fixed issue where the “sumo ring” would not display properly.

From Ver. 1.4.0: Fixed issue where the game would shut down under certain conditions when dreaming. Fixed issue where shining soil would improperly appear behind buildings and other places. Fixed issue where specific message cards sent from animal residents the player is close friends with would not arrive in the player’s mailbox as intended.

From Ver. 1.3.0: Changed the MTU when playing with others from 1364 to 1240 in order to investigate an issue where players cannot play with others in certain network environments.



Those that enjoy the game's dream feature should be happy to see the issue from version 1.4.0. resolved. Dreaming in the game allows players to visit the dream islands of other players. The feature makes it so that players can open their islands to more visitors, without worrying about any kind of negative impact.

Fans looking for a more significant update will likely have to wait until late September or early October. The video announcing Summer Update Wave 2 revealed a brief teaser for the fall update, with an image of the seasonal character Jack. At this time, Nintendo has revealed no further details about the fall update, but dataminers have found mention of various vegetables that could be coming to the game. Until Nintendo announces anything official, however, fans should take it with a grain of salt.

