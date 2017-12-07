Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Introduces Four New Campers

As campers skyrocket past levels 30, 40 and 50 in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, the game’s developers are working to build bigger in-game goals and adorable additions to players all over the world. The casual game has become a hit with new fans, and while certain long-time Animal Crossing players have a few gripes with it, it’s still done pretty well when it comes to sales. Now, Nintendo’s third major entry into the mobile market has updated with four new campers for players to meet and invite to their camp sites.

In a tweet earlier this week, the official Animal Crossing Twitter account (managed by Isabella, the fictional head honcho of most Animal Crossing titles, including Pocket Camp) confirmed the addition of four new animals: Antonio the Anteater, Bluebear the Bear, Raddle the Frog, and Phoebe the Ostrich. Fans might remember them from previous titles, and now they’re here to demand free labor in exchange for their friendship. Aww!

Looks like new animals are arriving in the area! Friendship Levels are also easier to raise now than ever – for a limited time! #PocketCamp pic.twitter.com/U5J3XNn3Qs — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) December 5, 2017

Additionally, an all-new promotional event is on to encourage players as they work to get these animals into their camps. The Host the Most event rewards players after they craft all of the items each animal requires in order to visit their camp site. With each new animal invited, players are rewarded in-game items to further craft items and fulfill requests.

The game currently hosting a holiday event as well, in which players must collect candy canes in order to decorate their camp sites for the holiday season. The event also includes a Santa suit clothing set that players can earn, and will run until December 25th.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is available now for Android and iOS.