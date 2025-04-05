New Pokemon Go Event Adds More Scarlet & Violet Pokemon (And New Costumed Shiny)

Since Pokemon Horizons first aired, Pokemon Go has had a few tie-in events celebrating the Pokemon and characters from the new anime. This, along with Scarlet & Violet‘s continued reign as the current main series game, means we’re getting more and more Gen 9 Pokemon in the mobile game. Soon, another line from Scarlet & Violet will debut in Pokemon Go alongside a new costumed Pokemon. But there’s a catch. Hammer-wielding icon Tinkatink looks to be another debut that will appear exclusively in eggs, meaning players aren’t likely to spot her on the map.

The upcoming event is small by Pokemon Go standards, intended more to celebrate the US and UK getting another wave of new Pokemon Horizons episodes. Starting at 10 AM local time on April 16th, Pokemon Go will host a brand new Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event. It will run for about a week, ending on April 22nd at 8 PM local time. During the event, we’ll get the Pokemon Go debut of Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton.

New Pokemon coming to Pokemon Go on April 16th

In addition to this new evolutionary line from Gen 9, a new costumed Pokemon will also debut. Trainers will be able to encounter Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin during the event, adding it to the list of adorable Pokemon in hats. It’s no Cowboy Hat Caterpie, but it is a fun reference to the anime, making it a purrfect fit for this Pokemon Horizons event. Plus, it can be Shiny and will even be Shiny boosted during the event alongside Shiny Pikachu in Cap’s hat.

How to Get Tinkatink in Pokemon Go

A new Pokemon debut is always exciting, but lately, many new Pokemon additions have been more complicated than your average wild spawn. From the event description for this Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration event, it looks like Tinkatink will be more of the same.

From April 16th to April 22nd, Tinkatink will hatch from 7 KM eggs. That means trainers will want to empty their egg inventory before the event so they can grab those eggs from trainer gifts during the event period. Thankfully, egg distance will be halved during the event, so you can hatch those 7 KM eggs in just 3.5 KM each. Following its debut event, Tinkatink will hatch from 10 KM eggs, which are obtained from spinning Poke Stops and Gyms, as well as from Adventure Sync rewards.

Although the Pokemon Horizons tie-in event will also feature boosted wild spawns from the Paldea region, Tinkatink and its evolutions aren’t listed among them. This suggests that Tinkatink will be available only from hatching eggs, not as a wild spawn. That said, the new costumed Floragato will be a wild encounter, along with the return of Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat.

Hatch those eggs before Tinkatink arrives

During the event, Tinkatink will also be available via the Paid Timed Research encounters. It’s not clear whether it will feature in the free Timed Research, which lists its encounters simply as “event-themed Pokemon.” Regardless, it doesn’t look like hunting for Tinkatink in the wild will be the best way to add this new Pokemon Go debut to your Pokedex. Once hatched or encountered via Paid Timed Reserach, Tinkatink will be able to evolve into Tinkatuff and Tinkaton using Tinkatink Candy. This is a fairly standard Pokemon Go evolution with no weird tricks, just 25 Candy for the first evolution and 100 for the final evolution.

Are you looking forward to hatching Tinkatink in the upcoming Pokemon Go event? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below!