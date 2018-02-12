Anime and Espionage Combine in Assault Spy, Coming this May

NiS America is not only pushing its own titles, but indie titles under its ever-growing umbrella of games. One of those games is known as Assault Spy, an action-adventure indie title where players guide the heroes through stealth missions with the intention of not getting caught. Of course, obstacles will always be in the path of even the best spies, so its up to the player to figure out the best ways to enter and exit their various missions. Check out the trailer below, then scroll on for more info about the title’s debut on Steam Early Access.

The game features an interesting take on a 3D anime-inspired style of animation, with a unique cast of characters for the player to get to know, and two playable protagonists. It’s being developed by a studio called Wazen, and if some light google-fu has anything to say about it, it looks like this is going to be the developer’s first major release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Assault Spy is headed to Steam Early Access later this year, but for now, here’s what the game’s official listing has to say about what players can expect:

The self-proclaimed elite corporate spy Asaru and his deadweight partner Kanoko are hired for a new job in a dreary world dominated by corporations. Their mission? Infiltrate the mega corporation, Negabot. Dash, evade, and smash your way to the truth in this fast paced action game. No secret is safe from THIS bombastic spy duo!

Features: Stylish Spy Action Comedy

Blast through an army of security robots and save a company that was taken over by terrorists! High Speed Dash Combat

Dodge bullets with a dash, and finish off enemies with fancy combo moves! Dynamic Action

Defeating enemies unlocks new moves, which can be used to chain together insane combos with stylish finishing moves! One Story with Two Sides

Play through the game as the professional, yet hapless spy, Asaru; or the rowdy and reckless CIA agent, Amelia! Each character has a unique playstyle, and a story that intertwines with each other!

Assault Spy is expected to release some time later this year for PC.