Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2021: Every Game Reveal, Release Date, and Trailer

Earlier today, Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2021 took place, and the publisher showed off a number of big games that fans can look forward to in the near future. From new announcements, to gameplay reveals, the showcase had a lot of exciting things for gamers to see. The most exciting announcement might be Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye. The expansion leaked earlier this year on Steam, but now it's official, and we have a release date, too: September 28th! With just two months to go until its release, fans won't have to wait long check it out, but in the meantime, a trailer can be found at the top of this page.

In addition to the expansion, the following games were showcased:

The Artful Escape- Coming September 9th, the game will release on Xbox and PC. Annapurna Interactive revealed the game's cast as well, which includes Michael Johnston, Caroline Kinley, Lena Headey, Jason Schwartzman, Mark Strong and Carl Weathers. A video can be found right here.

Neon White- A first-person shooter/platformer coming to Nintendo Switch and PC this winter. A new gameplay trailer was revealed, which can be found right here.

A Memoir Blue- Announced during the showcase, the new game tells a story of a mother and daughter through "memories cherished and memories suppressed." The trailer can be found right here.

Storyteller- Another new game, Storyteller is a puzzle game in which players put together stories using characters, settings, and emotions. The trailer can be found right here.

Solar Ash- Coming October 26th to PlayStation and PC. The game is the latest title from developer Heart Machine, which previously worked on Hyper Light Drifter. A new video can be found right here.

Skin Deep- Coming to PC, the game is a strange looking first-person shooter with an emphasis on stealth. A new gameplay trailer was revealed, which can be found right here.

Stray- A third-person game where players take on the role of a cat in a cyberpunk setting. A new gameplay trailer was revealed, which can be found right here.

In addition to the games showcased, Annapurna Interactive announced that Gorogoa and Telling Lies will both come to Xbox Game Pass in the near future. I Am Dead will arrive August 9th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox. Last but not least, What Remains of Edith Finch is heading to the App Store on November 16th.

