Anthem: BioWare Clarifies Dragon Age, Mass Effect Comparison

Though Anthem is a new IP with a very different approach to progression from the team over at BioWare, that doesn’t mean it won’t feel very much like a staple adventure from the devs. But it’s not just relating the new game to that of previous titles, but also how the new “reactive” storytelling element will affect other big franchises from them; namely the Dragon Age and Mass Effect series.

During a panel during PAX West, the dev team behind the online title answered a variety of fan questions regarding the new IP. Since a huge staple for the brand is gut-wrenching choices for the sake of story, and the team mentioned that though the state of the choices in-game will be different, they will be powerful.

BioWare is definitely shaking things up a bit but they did mention that this interactive weaving of new features will potentially affect future titles, namely the next Mass Effect and Dragon Age.

“For Anthem, where we’d all like to see us head, is the ability to tell new great stories throughout the years, throughout the months after launch,” Gamble mentioned. We were at PAX West this year sitting front row and the key mention of Dragon Age more than captured our interest.

He added, “We can say, okay, now we’re going to expand the storyline for one of those Agents, or now that certain points in the game world have happened, this changes the relationship, this changes this character, this changes the type of missions for certain characters. Or even we add new characters, we add new Agents. We can do all that and Anthem gives us the tools to do all that.”

Unfortunately many outlets took this as the next games in other franchises will be going offline or suddenly morphing into Anthem clones. Rest assured, Dragon Age’s Cullen won’t be riding in on a mech suit any time soon but just for the sake of transparency, BioWare’s Casey Hudson took to Twitter to clarify:

Anthem is a specific thing that’s unique from our other IPs in many ways. What carries forward is what we learn about game design, which is a constant evolution. — Casey Hudson (@CaseyDHudson) September 4, 2018

When speaking with the team at PAX, BioWare mentioned that though it is ‘new’ for the studio, players will instantly get the familiar feeling that they have with previous games from the team. They also mentioned that they were “shaking in anticipation” to see how the perception about the game will shift at launch when players can see its interactive nature first hand.

As far as Anthem goes, the game officially drops on February 22nd of next year.