How Lockpicking Works in Oblivion Remastered (Plus Pro Tips To Get Good)

For those who got to know Elder Scrolls through Skyrim, lockpicking is a familiar nemesis. However, it works pretty differently in Oblivion Remastered, making it tricky for veteran Skyrim fans as well as Elder Scrolls newcomers to master. Even if you played Oblivion the first time around, this lockpicking mechanic is notoriously frustrating and difficult to figure out, leading to many a broken lockpick. If you’re still struggling to get a grip on how lockpicking works in Oblivion Remastered, we’ve got you covered. We’ll go over the basics and offer a few tips to level up skills faster and replace those broken lockpicks.

How to Pick Locks in Oblivion Remastered

First up, what are you even supposed to do when you’re lockpicking in Oblivion Remastered? The series of pins that spring back endlessly can seem impossible to get into place, and the game offers no real help with what you’re even meant to do. In theory, you’re pushing each pin with your lockpick until it sticks in place. The lock will open once every spring is in the locked position… but how do you make that happen without losing every lockpick in your inventory?

Luckily, you don’t have to get this frustrated when picking locks in Oblivion Remastered. Although whether the pins stay in place or spring back might seem random, there is actually a pattern to it. The game’s tutorial suggests that you should hit the “set tumbler” button when you hear a click, but many players struggle to hear the sound you’re looking for. Thankfully, there does seem to be another reliable way to push the pins into place and open even more difficult locks.

How Lockpicking Works Oblivion Remastered

As shown in the gameplay clip above, the trick is to pay close attention to the animation and note how quickly the pin springs back into place. Once the pin starts to drop more slowly, start to push the pin into place more quickly, repeating until the pin locks into place. Then, hit the “set tumbler” button, and you should be able to set it into place and move on to the next one.

Although you may still lose a lockpick or two in the process as it requires close focus, it does seem to be a more reliable way to have success rather than just randomly hoping the pin stays in place as you move the lockpick randomly.

How to Quickly Level Your Security to Increase Lockpicking Skill

Another way to make lockpicking less frustrating in Oblivion Remastered is to level up your lockpicking skill, known as Security in the game. This will go up over time as you pick locks and do other related actions in-game, but there’s also a sneaky way to increase this skill more quickly.

When picking locks, there are usually a few pins that are already locked in place. According to many players, you can use these to game the system by placing your lockpick in an already-locked pin. Then, hit the attempt button multiple times, tricking the game into thinking you’re making lockpicking “attempts” even though you’re not losing your lockpick. This should, in theory, level up the Security skill over time. Here’s how it looks in the game:

Quick Lockpick Level Up Trick Oblivion

In my experience, it does work, but you won’t see the change in level until you exit the lockpicking screen. So, it can be tough to see if it’s working, but I went quickly from Level 34 Security to Level 41 Security doing this for just a little while.

As your Security skill goes up, the locks will seem less sensitive, with pins locking into place more easily, even for higher-level locks. So, getting this skill up quicker can help reduce the pain of lockpicking down the line.

How to Get More Lockpicks in Oblivion Remastered

So, what if you’ve failed so many attempts that you’re all out of lockpicks? We’ve all been there, and there’s nothing quite like running out of lockpicks at a crucial moment to send you into a rage. These are essential items for several quests in Oblivion, yet they can be hard to come by.

The primary way to get more lockpicks is to find them when looting enemies and exploring different areas on the map. Few vendors actually sell lockpicks, so when you run out, you may feel like you’re stuck relying on luck to restock. Luckily, there is one secret source where you can buy 30 more lockpicks each in-game day. His name is Shady Sam, and here’s how to find him.

You won’t find Shady Sam in the Merchant’s District of the Imperial City, but he is nearby. This merchant sells ill-gotten wares, which means he’s got no moral issues with selling you lockpicks. He stands just outside the city, near the Elven Gardens map marker.

Shady Sam will be just where this cursor is pointed, outside the city walls

However, you’ll need to leave the city to find him. Try skirting along the Imperial City wall past the stables and towards the Elven Gardens District marker until you see a man in a black hood.

Sam should be standing just outside the city walls

Talk to him, and you’ll be able to use the Barter dialogue option to peruse his wares. This includes 30 lockpicks, which you can buy once per day to replenish your stash. Knowing about Shady Sam helped me in a sticky situation where I needed to lockpick a door to progress in a quest, so hopefully, knowing where to find Oblivion‘s only lockpick vendor can help you out, too.

Hopefully, these Oblivion Remastered lockpicking tips will help you cut down on frustration and increase your loot.