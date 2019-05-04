BioWare Says It’s 100% Committed To The Future of Anthem

Yesterday, we reported that multiple project leads had left the development of Anthem, which in the process shrouded the game’s future in uncertainty. Responding to this story and other stories like it, BioWare has clarified that it’s still 100 percent committed to supporting Anthem, even if these recent shufflings suggest otherwise. In fact, not only is BioWare still committed to the struggling looter-shooter, but it’s excited to reveal new content for the game, which it previously had to delay in order to fix numerous issues plaguing the experience since launch.

“We want to make sure we aren’t over-promising, so our updates on what’s coming in the game will be focused when we have things near completion,” said Chad Robertson, BioWare’s head of live service, in a recent tweet.

Robertson further noted there’s a “big team” working on the game still, despite parts of BioWare shifting focus to Dragon Age 4.

“Along with Ben Irving (lead producer) and I, we’ve got a big team between Austin and Edmonton focused and motivated for improving the game,” said Robertson. “We appreciate your support and for being on this journey with us.”

Meanwhile, fellow lead producer Michael Gamble, who is among those now working on Dragon Age 4, added that “there’s been a lot of incorrect speculation” regarding Anthem, and that BioWare’s support and commitment to the game “has not changed.”

Of course, you have to wonder if Anthem didn’t stumble so much out of the gate — and thus garnered and retained a bigger, happier player base — would the team that’s currently supporting it be even bigger? I think so, but I reckon we’ll never get a straight answer.

Anthem is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

