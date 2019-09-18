BioWare Reveals What’s Next Anthem

Today, BioWare detailed what’s next for Anthem, it’s new sci-fi looter-shooter that released earlier this year to a ton of anticipation, but massively flopped upon arrival. As you may know, since the game’s messy launch, BioWare and EA have largely been radio silent on the game, but today, that once again changed. As Cataclysm comes to end, BioWare decided it was time to update freelancers, which it did via a new blog post.

“First, I’m proud of our team for creating a fun new experience for our players. It represents the largest post-launch update that we’ve delivered so far,” said BioWare’s Chad Robertson of Cataclysm. “We were humbly excited by the increase in player engagement we’ve seen with the Cataclysm. The team and I appreciate the response and support — it is what keeps us motivated to continue to improve Anthem.”

Roberston then notes some of the changes recently made to the game based on feedback:

Combat balancing improvements

Adjustments for minor-to-major crystal economy

Additional types of reward crates, providing more player choice

UX tips in load screens to better explain Cataclysm mechanics

Final Score Banners to show how much score was gained from playing on higher difficulties

Then, Roberston transitioned into what’s next for the game.

“We hear your concerns on core issues in Anthem and are acting on it,” said Robertson. “Those systems require a more thorough review and re-working versus quick fixes. We’ve got a team working on that now, and early results are promising.”

In order to address these long-range plans, BioWare is moving the game away from the Acts structures for updates. Rather, it will have seasonal updates through this year. These will “deliver challenges and chases similar to what you’ve seen, and are built around some fun themes we’re bringing to the game.”

“As I’ve said previously, we want to be transparent with you that we know more work needs to be done to make Anthem better,” adds Robertson. “We also want to ensure we’re backing up our words with a great game you can play. So I don’t have any news today to share about the long-term changes we are bringing to Anthem. What I can say is that we will continue to engage with you, our community.”

Anthem is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.