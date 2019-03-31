WATCH: Latest ‘Anthem’ Bug Makes Boss Invisible

Anthem can’t catch a break. After a disastrous launch, it hasn’t been able to gather any momentum. One day the loot is broken. Then it’s fixed. Then it’s broken again. Then it seems like BioWare finally fixes the problem, but it only breaks it even more. It can’t catch a win. Beyond its loot problem, it still has considerable bug problems, like it did at launch. Mind you, they aren’t the same bugs. Most of the launch bugs were fixed, but then seemingly replaced with new ones. Like the invisible boss bug which players have been encountering recently. That’s right, there’s a new bug a month after launch that makes a boss completely invisible, but it can still kill you.

Multiple players have reported coming across the bug, but it’s Reddit user Zenro45 who took the time to capture and upload footage of the boss in-action. And while the boss might be invisible, that doesn’t mean you can’t kill it, as the footage shows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, this bug isn’t a very big deal in isolation, but when you consider it’s one of many, it’s less forgiveable, even if it isn’t widespread or game-breaking.

Anthem is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, though one hasn’t been ruled out either, leaving the door open, even if it mostly likely will shut soon.

As mentioned above, Anthem is full of bugs and has been since launch. That said, we still enjoyed the game quite a bit despite its glaring flaws. You can read about why in our official review. Here’s a snippet from it:

“Anthem really seems to honor its promise of feeling entirely new, but with BioWare fans in mind. At first, my impression was that it didn’t particularly feel like a BioWare game, but as time went on, I realized that wasn’t quite true. It both feels similar to a BioWare game in terms of interaction, but mechanically, it feels very new. As a hardcore BioWare franchise fan myself, that isn’t a bad thing. It’s new, and a little buggy, but it works.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!