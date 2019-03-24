‘Anthem’s Elysian Chests Will Not Contain Armor

Anthem players and developers alike have been having a relatively rough go of it since the launch of BioWare’s latest IP. While plenty of people have been enjoying their experience, those who haven’t have been rather vocal about what is wrong with the game. Of course, the developers have been doing their best to remain open and transparent with what is going on behind the scenes, but that hasn’t pleased everyone. That said, a recent statement from Anthem lead producer Ben Irving regarding the upcoming Elysian Chests may have not been what fans were hoping to hear.

In an upcoming update, Elysian Chests will be added to reward players after completing a major Stronghold. Using a key, players will open a chest to receive their reward, which could end up being Masterwork crafting materials, vinyls, emotes, victory poses, and more. However, one thing you won’t see in an Elysian Chest is an armor pack.

Players had a bit of hope recently when Irving responded to a question on Twitter that was in regards to earning armor in Anthem. Unfortunately, he had misread the question, which led to a follow up response stating that armor will not be included in Elysian Chests.

My bad here, i read the question as “when can we earn vanity in Anthem” as opposed to “when can we earn armor” – There are no armor packs in the Elysian Caches but there are a lot of very cool Vinyls, Arrival Animations, Victory Poses and Emotes. More details coming. https://t.co/xx2tRflS7z — Ben Irving (@BenIrvo) March 23, 2019

Understandably, fans were not particularly thrilled with the mistake by Irving, and they let their voices be heard.

Oh come on!!! I’ve been rooting for this game since day one. But how can you drop the ball this many times? — Bamford (@Bamford38) March 23, 2019

I guess everyone, including myself, was expecting armor pieces that we could collect from these caches ….that’s disappointing! I personally don’t care for vinyls and victory poses 😕 — GamingInScrubs (@GamingInScrubs) March 23, 2019

Needless to say, BioWare still has quite the journey ahead. With the 1.0.4 update set to arrive this week, we’ll just have to wait and see how far along the devs have come in their quest to improve Anthem, which is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

For more on the game, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Anthem really seems to honor its promise of feeling entirely new, but with BioWare fans in mind. At first, my impression was that it didn’t particularly feel like a BioWare game, but as time went on, I realized that wasn’t quite true. It both feels similar to a BioWare game in terms of interaction, but mechanically, it feels very new. As a hardcore BioWare franchise fan myself, that isn’t a bad thing. It’s new, and a little buggy, but it works.”

