‘Anthem’: Here’s What You Need to Know About Customization

BioWare is doing things a bit differently with their upcoming open-world title Anthem and there are a lot of reasons to get excited! The studio recently revealed a ‘This Is Anthem’ video that offered a total breakdown for those still on the fence about what the new game is about, though there is one part in particular that sticks out the most: Customization. To make things a bit easier, we’re breaking down exactly what you need to know about customizing your gear in this online world.

Javelins are arguably the most important part of the game. They offer unique playstyle pre-sets, protection against a world where pretty much everything wants to kill you, and they also have some pretty neat upgrade options for those super invested.

Videos by ComicBook.com

BioWare recently updated their website to give the full low-down on how fans can tailor their gear in-game: “There are four basic javelins for you to choose from: the versatile Ranger, the powerhouse Colossus, the agile Interceptor, and the elemental Storm,” said the site on what the suits actually are. “Each handles a bit differently and favors a different attack pattern – the bulky Colossus, for instance, can’t maneuver as well as the Interceptor, but can do a lot more damage in a single hit. Each javelin can execute two unique abilities, depending on the gear they have equipped, and a devastating ultimate ability.”

Players that favor heavy firepower over mobility should jump into the Colossus, which trades speed for powerhouse offensive abilities.

The Storm, while light on armor, can move quickly and unleash powerful elemental attacks to take down enemies.

The Interceptor uses incredible speed to dodge in and out of danger, landing quick but impressive hits without being touched.

Players who want a bit of everything should try their hand at the Ranger and take its well-rounded arsenal for a spin.

Players can also level up their gear how they see fit, and BioWare outlines how that will work both in and out of the Gear Store:

There are six rarity levels for gear: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Masterwork, and Legendary. The higher a gear piece’s rarity, the higher its potential power.

Beating enemies, completing objectives, and other actions throughout the world will reward you with new gear pieces.

You can craft gear using blueprints recovered during your adventures into the world of Anthem. Any gear pieces you create will match your level at the time you craft it, so you can use the same blueprint to re-craft items as your level increases.

Once the play style is set and the Javelin is customized to the player’s desires, it’s time to spruce things up again with some individual flare:

A javelin’s paint job is made up of two parts: paint and materials.

Materials change the texture of your javelin, making it look metallic, leathery, and everything in between. Each javelin is broken into six areas that can be assigned their own materials, so you can have multiple textures across a suit.

You can pair different paints and materials to create a truly unique javelin. Want to use battle-stained canvas and neon orange leather on the same suit? No problem.

You can add five character animations to your loadout, including an arrival animation, a victory pose, and three emotes.

Anthem is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can also check out our full tips and tricks guide right here! Need even more help or have a question? You can hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy – just @ me and I’ll do my best to help! You can also check out my full review here.

Need a little extra help? You can check out our Collectibles Guide here, a few tricksto keep in mind during your playthrough, how to clean your Javelin, and more about the characters you’ll meet in the game!