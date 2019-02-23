'Anthem': How to Complete ‘There Be Giants’ Event

Now that Anthem is finally here, the "live services" game can truly commence. Outside of the main narrative are tons of events and challenges players can partake in, including the recently launched Freeplay special event "There Will Be Giants." For those looking to take on a new challenge and unlocks some sweet rewards while doing so, here's what you need to know before suiting up!

To get started (and if you don't see it on the main loading screen), go Challenges > Combat > There Will Be Giants. Next up is finding the four Titans, which won't be noted on your map for an additional challenge! To help you take these bad boys out, we've got exactly where you need to go to face off against Havoc (blue circle), Ruin (yellow circle), Bane (green circle), and War (red circle)!

As far as the event itself, the reward is a sweet new Vinyl for those Javelins, Foundation. It is challenging, so for those that just want the reward and not the experience gained, you can set the difficulty mode all the way to Easy, but it's definitely more rewarding on a higher setting. Plus, upping that difficulty setting will ensure a few Masterwork drops, which are perfect for those looking for the 'best of the best' gear.

Anthem is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

