‘Anthem’: How to Get Into the Open Demo

For those looking to try out BioWare’s new IP Anthem, the open demo officially begins today. With a schedule that different depending on platform previously, here’s what you need to know to make sure you get that play time in.

Anthem Open Demo start date and end date – Friday, February 1st through Sunday, February 3rd

– Friday, February 1st through Sunday, February 3rd The Anthem Open Demo start time are as follows: UK: 5pm (GMT) Europe: 6pm (CET) East Coast US: 12pm (EDT) West Coast US: 9am (PDT)

are as follows: The Anthem Open demo end time are as follows: UK: 2am, Monday 4th February (GMT) Europe: 3am, Monday 4th February (CET) East Coast US: 9pm (EDT) West Coast US: 6pm (PDT)



Unlike the VIP demo, this one doesn’t require a pre-order, just knowing when and where to sign up. It’s completely free and with a TON of fixes added to make sure it’s smoother than the previous play period.

In order to play the open demo, you’ll need to download the client from EA first. When the demo is done downloading, sign into your EA /Origin account to access the game. Keep in mind that for console players, a PlayStation Plus / Xbox Live membership is required since it’s an online game.

Once downloaded, the “Play” option will appear.

For those wondering about particular issues seen in the VIP demo, here is what BioWare is focusing on prior to launch day:

Further performance Improvements

Additional stability fixes

Fixes to inscriptions showing up incorrectly

Fixes to inscriptions from other Javelins being chosen

Fixes to disappearing customization settings

Fixes to XP gain behavior

Audio improvements

Improvements to PC controls, including flight and aiming

A Social Hub: The Launch Bay

And a few thousand more (literally)

We recently had a chance to play Anthem ourselves with the studio over at BioWare while getting a chance to check out the endgame content and some of the story missions not available in the demo. You can check out our full thoughts with our coverage here, including how Anthem is different than we expected and why it was the Iron Man game we’ve been dreaming of!

As for the game itself, the new IP drops on February 22 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Thoughts on Anthem and everything you’ve seen thus far? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!