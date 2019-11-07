Anthem Reveals Mass Effect Armor for N7 Day

Anthem recently held its Season of Skulls event, and one of the coolest bonuses revealed for it was the addition of Mass Effect themed armor for your Javelin. Since it’s N7 Day, Bioware gave everyone a close-up look at the new armor, and Mass Effect fans are definitely going to want to run out and grab it. As you can see in the image below, the Mass Effect armor comes in four flavors, with armor themed after the Krogan, Asari, Quarians, and Turians, and your Javelin has never looked cooler. Seeing a Colossus decked out in Krogan armor and the Storm rocking an Asari armor is just mind-blowing, and you can check out all of the new armors in the image below.

Bioware revealed the image with the caption “Happy #N7Day, Freelancers! Though this isn’t a typical celebration for the people of Bastion, we wanted to show our love for the day with four Mass Effect-themed armours and more.” Here’s hoping that Dragon Age tease Bioware made recently results in some Dragon Age armors as well, as who doesn’t want to see some Javelins looking like Iron Bull, Isabella, or Morrigan.

Bioware had another fun bonus for fans of Mass Effect in the form of a GIF that anyone who watched Commander Shepard dance will appreciate.

The Anthem account wrote on Twitter “We also really, REALLY wanted an excuse to use this gif. Be sure to show us your Freelancer dancing like Commander Shepard today!”

You can find the official description for Anthem below.

“On a world left unfinished by the gods, a shadowy faction threatens all of humankind. The only thing that stands between these villains and the ancient technology they covet are the Freelancers.

Join with up to three other players and assemble high tech, handcrafted, uniquely powerful exosuits. Explore vast ruins, battle deadly enemies, and claim otherworldly artifacts. With every mission, you and your Javelin exosuit grow in power. Fight the dangers of an ever-changing world. Rise united to defeat evil. Triumph as one. Anthem invites you to experience a cooperative Action RPG set in a new and mysterious world from BioWare and EA.”

Anthem is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Will your Javelin be rocking the new Mass Effect armor in Anthem?