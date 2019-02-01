‘Anthem’ Open Demo Is Available Now, Here’s What You Need to Know

With less than a month to go before BioWare’s new IP Anthem releases, many who didn’t get to partake in the VIP demo are looking forward to checking out what the upcoming game has to offer. Despite a very rocky closed demo, the overall reaction seems to remain mostly positive so for those looking to check it out for themselves – here’s what you need to know.

Though the VIP period has wrapped up, there are still a few more changes to play:

The Anthem Open Demo start time are as follows: UK: 5pm (GMT) Europe: 6pm (CET) East Coast US: 12pm (EDT) West Coast US: 9am (PDT) The Anthem Open demo end time are as follows: UK: 2am, Monday 4th February (GMT) Europe: 3am, Monday 4th February (CET) East Coast US: 9pm (EDT) West Coast US: 6pm (PDT)



The road to development was not one without its challenges, especially when the team first revealed the new IP on the tail end of the Mass Effect Andromeda controversy. Pair that with a growing skepticism concerning the vitality of online gaming, the studio definitely had their work cut out for them when it came to proving to their fans that this was an adventure worth checking out.

Luckily, they did just that and the overall attitude towards Anthem has shifted dramatically in a positive way and the team couldn’t be more excited to share their progress with all.

We recently had a chance to play even more of the game and interview the team over at BioWare, while getting a chance to check out the endgame content and some of the story missions not available in the demo. You can check out our full thoughts with our coverage here, including how Anthem is different than we expected and why it was the Iron Man game we’ve been dreaming of!

